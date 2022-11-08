Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?
Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy
UK recruiters plan record pay rises but real wages lag inflation -CIPD
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British employers are planning the biggest pay hikes in a decade to fill roles but real-term wages will still grow more slowly than inflation, a survey showed on Monday.
Exodus of first-time buyers puts brakes on UK housing market
First-time buyers pulled back most from purchasing a home after the increase in mortgage costs following the mini-budget, according to a report showing a widespread slowdown in the property market. Figures from the property platform Rightmove show buyer demand fell 20% in October compared with a year ago, as house-hunters...
FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas authorities
NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is the subject of scrutiny from government investigators in the Bahamas, who are looking at whether any "criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police said on Sunday.
