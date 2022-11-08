ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Exodus of first-time buyers puts brakes on UK housing market

First-time buyers pulled back most from purchasing a home after the increase in mortgage costs following the mini-budget, according to a report showing a widespread slowdown in the property market. Figures from the property platform Rightmove show buyer demand fell 20% in October compared with a year ago, as house-hunters...
Reuters

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas authorities

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is the subject of scrutiny from government investigators in the Bahamas, who are looking at whether any "criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police said on Sunday.

