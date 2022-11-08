Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Franklin police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of woman, man arrested for gun possession
FRANKLIN, Ind. — What was originally called in as a suicide is now being called a “suspicious” death by police in Franklin. The man who let police inside the home where the body was found has been arrested. The Franklin Police Dept. confirmed that around 1:45 a.m....
IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed
IMPD said detectives determined Hubbard to be the suspect and arrested him for murder.
cbs4indy.com
Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns
INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased when they arrived. Someone in red […]
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
cbs4indy.com
Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at...
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
Police investigate shooting on Indy’s east side
Police are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
1 critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person early Thursday. Officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive, near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue, just before 1 a.m. They found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday after serving a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of drugs and three illegally possessed guns. The department’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) officers, along with its Uniform Patrol and ATF, executed a search...
Teen checked into hospital following shooting at northeast side gas station
A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.
cbs4indy.com
$6K reward offered for info about man believed to connected with suspected west side arson
INDIANAPOLIS — Fire officials are offering a reward of up to $6,000 for information on a suspected arson from October. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are investigating a fire at the Center Point Apartment Homes at 6710 Hollow Run Drive. Investigators say the October 14 fire is suspected to be arson.
Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months
EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
