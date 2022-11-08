ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

cbs4indy.com

Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.
CARMEL, IN
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased when they arrived. Someone in red […]
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months

EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN

