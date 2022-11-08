ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtaw.com

Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors

The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend. Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information. Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Veterans Day, the future of a family recreation center or partnership with YMCA, the purchase of the Macy’s store, Amazon’s drone delivery service, new people joining the city council, election results, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 11, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the...
AUBURN, AL
wtaw.com

Aggies Begin Taylor Era With a 69-45 Victory over Islanders

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team commenced the Joni Taylor era with a 69-45 win over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in Thursday’s season opener inside Reed Arena. The Aggies never trailed in the final 36:05 of the contest as they improved to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

