College Station Police Make A Disorderly Conduct Arrest After A Driver Shows A Gun To Another Driver
A road rage incident during Wednesday evening’s commute in College Station led to an arrest. A mother and daughter told College Station police they were on Texas near George Bush when a man trying to get over into their lane showed a pistol. Getting the license plate, College Station...
Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors
The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend. Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information. Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation...
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approves New Tuition And Fee Structure At The Flagship Campus
The Texas A&M system board of regents unanimously adopts a new tuition and fee schedule for the flagship campus starting next fall. The new rates also apply to the health science center and the Galveston campus. The regents agreed with recommendations from president Katherine Banks, who said she wanted to...
City of College Station Update on WTAW
City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Veterans Day, the future of a family recreation center or partnership with YMCA, the purchase of the Macy’s store, Amazon’s drone delivery service, new people joining the city council, election results, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Sale Of College Station’s Former Westinghouse Electronics Manufacturing Building
What opened nearly 40 years ago as a state of the art advanced defense electronic component manufacturing facility in in College Station has a new owner. What was originally the Westinghouse building is located next to College Station’s Academy store and was in operation between 1983 and 1999. Purchased...
Texas A&M’s New Corps Of Cadets Commandant Speaks At The Veterans Day Program At The Bryan American Legion
This podcast is a recording of the Veterans Day 2022 program at the Bryan American Legion. The host is post 159 commander Dale Hutchcraft. The featured speaker is recently retired Army general and the new commandant of the Texas A&M corps of cadets, Patrick Michaelis. Listen to “Veterans Day program...
Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the...
Aggies Begin Taylor Era With a 69-45 Victory over Islanders
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team commenced the Joni Taylor era with a 69-45 win over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in Thursday’s season opener inside Reed Arena. The Aggies never trailed in the final 36:05 of the contest as they improved to...
