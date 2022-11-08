Read full article on original website
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
Aggregators Step Up Efforts to Offer Everything On-Demand
Leading U.S. food delivery service DoorDash is expanding its selection of cosmetics, a lightweight, high-cost category that racks-up large order values while taking up minimal space in drivers’ cars. In a company announcement Wednesday (Nov. 9), DoorDash said it is partnering with Sephora to deliver from more than 500...
Meeting QSR Customers’ Ordering Preferences
--- The ongoing pandemic forever changed customers’ demands for quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Mobile ordering, takeout and delivery became practically mandatory, and lockdowns forced restaurants that did not initially have these capabilities to either hit the ground running or be left behind. “It was a frightening time, and everybody reacted...
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
TikTok Launches eCommerce Feature in US
TikTok has reportedly entered the U.S. eCommerce market, competing with the likes of Amazon as well as other social media brands looking to become shopping destinations. As Semafor reported Friday (Nov. 11), TikTok users can now purchase items via the app with a feature known as TikTok Shop. Previously available in the U.K. and parts of Southeast Asia, the feature is now being tested in the U.S.
Reza Partners with Perfect Corp. to Enable Virtual Try On of Jewelry
French jewelry brand Reza has deployed Perfect Corp.’s artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) solution so that visitors to its new eCommerce website can virtually “try on” its rings, earrings and bracelets. With Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand technology, visitors to Reza’s site can see real-time digital renderings...
What Customers Demand From Their QSR Ordering Experiences
What Customers Demand From Their QSR Ordering Experiences. The pandemic forced restaurants to pivot and deploy online platforms for contactless ordering, unified restaurant software, curbside pickup and delivery services to meet consumers where they were. These technologies were already becoming popular in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space, but table-service restaurants had to deploy them for the first time over the last two years. These options have now become table stakes for eateries of all kinds, with customers often eschewing restaurants that do not offer such conveniences.
Meta Kills Portal Hardware Business
Meta Platforms reportedly plans to end its Portal smart display and its smartwatch projects as it focuses on core businesses in the wake of sweeping job cuts. According to published reports, company executives announced the end of that side of Meta’s business Friday (Nov. 11), two days after the social networking giant laid off 11,000 workers.
Cross-Brand Data-Sharing Reduces Restaurant Payment Friction
Restaurant technology company Olo is aiming to improve the payment process and sales by allowing customers to use saved information across brands through its “new Borderless” feature. While discussing its third quarter 2022 earnings release Wednesday (Nov. 9), the B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform said that boosting the customer...
Target Store Remodeling Plan Adds Space, Pickup Features, Food
With its customers increasingly shopping online and demanding same-day services, Target has decided it’s time to grow. The retailer’s remodeling plans will focus on larger format stores that will include new design elements. At almost 150,000 square feet, these stores are 20,000 square feet larger than the company average, according to a Thursday (Nov. 10) news release.
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
Q3 Mobile Orders Booked 15% of Non-Grocery Sales and Nearly 10% of Groceries
Mobile commerce looks to be sailing against the wind, so to speak, as new research finds the drop-offs in other digital shopping methods have not been seen in the mobile commerce niche, which continues to grow and add digital share. The PYMNTS study, “Digital Economy Payments: November 2022 U.S. Edition...
Bankful Merchants Can Now Offer Consumers BNPL Option
Payment gateway Bankful and buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Sezzle have partnered to enable Bankful’s merchants to offer their customers the option of paying in monthly installments. Bankful, which was previously known as Pinwheel, integrates with major eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Square, Wix and WooCommerce to simplify the...
Layoffs Loom at Disney as Company Looks to Cut Costs
Disney will likely lay off employees as the entertainment goliath embarks on a cost-trimming project, part of a wave of job cuts hitting the media and tech industries. According to a Wall Street Journal report, a memo from CEO Bob Chapek said Disney will also restrict all but essential work trips, and put a freeze on most new hires in addition to the layoffs.
Gap to Use Amazon for Sales and Delivery
Aiming to establish a new way to reach potential customers, Gap has created a store on Amazon. Launched with Amazon Fashion in the United States and Canada, the store includes Gap-branded apparel for adults, teens, kids and babies, as well as babyGap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear, Gap said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
To Store or Not to Store? Consumers’ Credential Conundrum
To Store or Not to Store? Consumers’ Credential Conundrum. The rise of online shopping has made inputting and managing sensitive payment information a constant concern for consumers. For any given transaction, shoppers must choose between using stored payment credentials and entering these details manually,. with various perceived trade-offs influencing...
Sezzle Partners With Sensepass on Tap-to-Pay Offering
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle has launched a partnership with Sensepass, maker of “The Wallet of Wallets,” to tap into continued consumer interest in contactless payments. Through the partnership, shoppers can make payments via the Sensepass hub, which accepts card payments, platforms like Venmo and Coinbase,...
Three-Quarters of Grocers Say Digital Discounts Are Key to Loyalty
The prevailing belief among grocers is that, in the face of skyrocketing prices, they would be best served to find ways to provide their customers digital discounts, be those in the form of coupons for all shoppers or rewards for loyalty program members. Research from PYMNTS’ study Big Retail’s Innovation...
Mastercard and JPMorgan Launch Pay By Bank to Streamline ACH Payments
With traditional payment methods like cash and personal checks on the decline, J.P. Morgan Payments is looking to tap into the growing interest in alternative payment methods by partnering with Mastercard on a new digital banking payment platform. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Mastercard said in a press release that the...
