Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
Penta continues to offer free student meals
PERRYSBURG – Penta Career Center is continuing to provide free meals to students. Food service Supervisor Kelsey Frazier provided her annual report to the school board at its Nov. 9 meeting. She said the district is “doing what’s right” by continuing to offer free meals to students....
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity
PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
sent-trib.com
Parish’s park service ends: Board member reflects on 8 years of changes
Denny Parish was first recruited to serve the Wood County Park District 30 years ago, when he was part of a group studying how to use Baldwin Woods. He became committed to the idea that the Weston woods and wetlands area be touched as little as possible. “It’s 128 acres...
sent-trib.com
Open house set at new NAMI building in BG
National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is hosting an open house on Nov. 29 at their new location at 1250 Ridgewood Drive from 4-7 p.m. The open house will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. provided by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. From 4-5:30p.m., community partners and professionals are welcome to view the space.
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Used Perrysburg playground equipment could go to Haiti
PERRYSBURG — As three city parks are getting ready for new playground equipment, the possible donation of the old equipment is being investigated by the city council recreation committee. Missions International of America, a 501c3 charitable organization, contacted the city with the idea of having the playground equipment that...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Township dispatch may need 911 service
LIME CITY — Plans for a new or renovated Perrysburg Township administration building have been solidifying, with the choice of a new architect on the horizon. Selecting an architect is the next step, and it was almost made at the Nov. 2 Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting. Three companies are...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road. Sugar Ridge sewer installation project begins. Effective Monday, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Road, just south of Sugar...
sent-trib.com
Pemberville gets low interest loan for waterline
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville is receiving $223,303 at 3.20% for 20 years for the construction of 2,500 feet of waterline. The waterline is along Bierley Avenue and Water Street. It will eliminate dead ends in the southern portion of the village, according to a news release by the Ohio Water Development Authority.
sent-trib.com
Last commercial Perrysburg Heights annexation completed
PERRYSBURG — The last commercial annexation from Perrysburg Heights is almost finished with its integration into the city. The property, which is being referred to as the Taco Bell parcel, was annexed by the city on Sept. 6, but the residential property still needs to have the zoning changed to commercial land. It is one step closer to finishing that process after a Nov. 1 public hearing, held prior to last week’s council meeting.
sent-trib.com
Schroeder’s ‘lion heart’ honored at Harvest Moon Gala
GRAND RAPIDS — Joe Schroeder is the 2022 Volunteer of the Year for the Grand Rapids Art Council. Awards and honors were presented during a night of food and entertainment at the Harvest Moon Gala. Joe Long, recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2021, presented this...
sent-trib.com
Lake Twp. police will again do holiday package project
MILLBURY — Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer has announced his department will offer for the fifth year in a row a holiday package delivery project for residents. Packages can be delivered to the police department and picked up at a later time and date at the police station.
sent-trib.com
Come to the Stable to experience the peace of Christmas
After a hiatus of two years due to COVID, Bowling Green Alliance Church is hosting the 19th “Come to the Stable” an indoor, family-friendly Nativity display. There will be hundreds of Nativities from around the world, live music, refreshments and a Nativity give-away. The event, at Bowling Green...
sent-trib.com
Property Transfers: 11-11-22
827 Legacy Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace LLC, to Suzanne Swoap and Russell Youngpeter, $48,000. 432 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Gary and Susan Leking, to Zachary Henline, $18,000. 434 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Zachary Henline, to Gary and Susan Leking, $400,000. 100, 1004 and 0 George...
sent-trib.com
BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead
With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
sent-trib.com
Thomas Dicker Klein
Thomas Dicker Klein, 80, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Due to a water main break, the Celebration of Life Service on Monday November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. has been moved to The Veteran’s Building, 2294 Legion Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Milton L. Aring
Milton L. Aring, age 94, passed away on November 10, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1928 to the late Edward and Marie (Brown) Aring at the family farm in the home that he lived in his entire life. He married Celia (Belleville) Aring on August 10, 1963 and she survives him.
sent-trib.com
Walker welcomes 9 newcomers to BGSU women’s soccer
Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons have announced the addition of nine newcomers to the squad for the coming year. Lizzie Bultynck (Troy, Michigan), Emme Butera (Willoughby Hills, Ohio), Christine Erdman (Mokena, Illinois), Christie Fransen (Wooster, Ohio), Taylor Green (Plainfield, Illinois), Sammie King (Indianapolis, Audrey Oliver (Powell, Ohio), Emma Stransky (Copley, Ohio) and Lexi White (Lewis Center, Ohio) have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Falcon family in the 2023-24 academic year.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg’s Walendzak named NLL Player of the Year
University of Toledo-bound Perrysburg senior running back Connor Walendzak is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year. The 5-11, 205-pound Walendzak had 1,940 total yards of offense heading into Perrysburg’s playoff game against Olentangy Liberty Friday. Walendzak has ran for 1,633 yards on 212 carries with 21 touchdowns,...
Comments / 0