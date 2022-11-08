Read full article on original website
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.
Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey
Justin Theroux is showing his support for his former wife Jennifer Aniston. Aniston spoke out in a candid interview with Allure this week about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility. The Friends star, 53, shared an...
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
Ashley Tisdale Says New TV Project is Inspired by Her Marriage to Christopher French: 'It's Incredibly Scary'
Ashley Tisdale's last acting role was in the 2020 series Carol's Second Act Ashley Tisdale is returning to acting with an ultra-personal project. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum announced Thursday that she'll executive produce and star in the upcoming CBS comedy Brutally Honest, which is loosely inspired by her own family life. Tisdale, 37, shared via her Instagram Story that Brutally Honest will follow how a couple's life changes once they welcome kids — and she confirmed it came from her own experience with husband Christopher...
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids
In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
Seth Rogen Explains Why His Upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Will Be 'Deeply Personal'
Seth Rogen says his new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie won't be just a typical action film. In an interview with the A.V. Club, the Golden Globe nominee, 40, listed his movies that show a deeper side to him than viewers may realize, including Superbad and This Is The End, as well as his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening Reunite for a Steamy Christmas Movie: 'There's a Lot of Kissing!'
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening — whose Grey's characters April Kepner and Matthew Taylor were married and recently divorced — are costarring in a Christmas movie together: Reindeer Games Homecoming, premiering this weekend on Lifetime, which Drew also wrote. But April and Matthew would blush if they could...
Sissy Spacek's Daughter Turned Down Playing Mom's Carrie Role in a Reboot: 'Didn't Feel Necessary'
Schuyler Fisk said the opportunity to take on mom Sissy Spacek's role from 1976's Carrie "didn't feel like the right thing for so many reasons" Schuyler Fisk declined to play one of mom Sissy Spacek's most iconic roles in a followup movie. The singer/actress, who stars opposite Spacek in the new film Sam & Kate, revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment that she was once asked to portray Spacek's Oscar-nominated role from 1976's Carrie but turned it down. "They did approach me. I don't remember which incarnation it was — I just knew...
Elizabeth Hurley Recalls 'Nightmare' of Working with Matthew Perry amid His Addiction
Elizabeth Hurley and Matthew Perry starred in 2002's Serving Sara, which was shut down for more than two months due to the Friends actor's addiction struggle Elizabeth Hurley says working with Matthew Perry on the 2002 movie Serving Sara was a "nightmare" due to his struggles with addiction. In the wake of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actress, 57, reflected on her time spent with the 53-year-old actor, whose substance abuse problems shut down the film set for more than two months. "I...
Who Is Maya Rudolph's Partner? All About Paul Thomas Anderson
Maya Rudolph and director Paul Thomas Anderson have been together for over two decades and share four kids Maya Rudolph may be the more recognizable face in her relationship, but her partner, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, is equally as well known for his work behind-the-scenes. Rudolph first rose to fame on Saturday Night Live and has starred in blockbuster comedies such as Grown Ups and Bridesmaids, while Anderson is the man behind various critically acclaimed dramas, including Licorice Pizza, Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood. The couple began...
Tiffany Haddish Calls Out 'Haters' on Instagram Who 'Think They Know What They Are Talking About'
"I pray for all of y'all to be happy," Tiffany Haddish wrote on Instagram about people posting "negative" comments on her page Tiffany Haddish is responding to "haters" on social media. The actress, 42, shared a pair of Instagram posts Friday morning addressing commenters speaking negatively about her, though she didn't specify what was being said. "I pray for all of y'all to be happy🙏🏽 especially the haters and the ones that think they know what they are talking about," wrote Haddish in one caption. She added the...
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Chris Hemsworth Fears Drowning as He Tests Himself with Special Forces Training in New Show 'Limitless'
Chris Hemsworth is pushing the boundaries of what his body can do in his new six-episode Disney+ original series from National Geographic, and PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look!. In Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, the 39-year-old Thor actor meets with world-class experts to learn about revolutionary new research and long-held...
Everything to Know About Marvel's Ironheart Series
Dominique Thorne makes her MCU debut as Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Get ready to meet Ironheart! After making her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne is set to reprise her role as Riri Williams/Ironheart in her very own Disney+ series. The show was announced in December 2020 and already has a stellar cast lined up. In addition to Thorne as the titular star, the cast also includes This Is Us alum Lyric Ross and Hamilton star Anthony Ramos. Filming concluded in November, and the series is expected...
Melissa Joan Hart Says Lena Dunham 'Rivalry' Does Not Exist: 'I'm Truly Confused'
Melissa Joan Hart said she’s never met Lena Dunham and is actually a fan of the Girls actress and writer Melissa Joan Hart is putting the rumor that she's feuding with Lena Dunham to rest. In an Instagram post shared Friday, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, 46, denied that she has any bad blood with the Girls star, 36, saying that she has been asked by friends about the hearsay and was "truly confused." "We have no 'beef,' and as far as I remember we haven't even had...
Millie Bobby Brown Gets Real About Noah Schnapp's Stranger Things Bowl Cut (and Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills)
The actress tried to diplomatically answer questions about her Stranger Things costars while hooked up to a lie detector machine for Vanity Fair Millie Bobby Brown has seen some scary things on Stranger Things, but nothing compares to having to be brutally honest about your costars on camera. While participating in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the Enola Holmes star, 18, had to admit that kissing scenes with Finn Wolfhard (who plays her onscreen boyfriend Mike Wheeler) can be a bit of a challenge. When asked...
Max Casella Says He Was on Growth Hormones and Didn't Hit Puberty Until He Was 27: 'Horror Show'
Max Casella is opening up about not experiencing puberty until his late 20s. The actor, 55, told Page Six that he has pituitary dwarfism and was 27 when he hit puberty. "I was given testosterone," he told the outlet at Wednesday's premiere for the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, in which Casella stars. "I was on growth hormones; I'm still on those things. My body didn't go through the change by itself."
Christina Applegate Discusses Her Acting Future After MS Diagnosis: 'I'm So New in This Right Now'
"It’s about finding what I’m capable of doing," the actress, 50, shared in a new interview with Variety Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021, is opening up about how the disease may impact the future of her acting career. The Bad Moms star, 50, was diagnosed with MS while filming the third season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me. In a recent interview with Variety, the beloved actress revealed that filming the final season was "as hard as you would possibly think...
Jane Fonda Feels 'Good' Ahead of Milestone 85th Birthday: 'I Feel Very Strong'
"You just have to take care of yourself," Jane Fonda told PEOPLE before celebrating her 85th birthday on Thursday with an event benefitting her adolescent health organization GCAPP Jane Fonda is in a partying mood as she prepares to turn 85 on Dec. 21. The activist and Academy Award winner told PEOPLE she felt "very strong" before she rang in her milestone birthday on Thursday in Atlanta with a celebration that raised more than $1 million for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP), the teen pregnancy prevention...
Amy Schumer Says She Almost Backed Out of 'SNL' Hosting Gig When Son Got RSV: 'Still Traumatized'
The comedian's 3-year-old son Gene was recently hospitalized for RSV, a rapidly spreading virus that is straining children's hospitals across the country Amy Schumer is still reeling from a scary experience with son 3-year-old son Gene. The comedian, 41, recently shared that her son with husband Chris Fischer was hospitalized for respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, while she was preparing to host Saturday Night Live last weekend. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer said that while Gene has recovered, she and Fischer are "still traumatized" by...
