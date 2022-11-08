Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Beats FFO Expectations
Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock rose 6.67% (As on November 3, 11:42:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. EQIX in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported the adjusted funds from operations per share of $7.73,...
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) selling Clean Energy Businesses
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) stock fell 0.16% (As on November 4, 1:52:08 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has reported 2022 third quarter net income for common stock of $613 million compared with $538 million in the 2021 third quarter.
Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Profit Falls
Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stock fell 0.78% (As on November 3, 11:41:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s bottom line totaled $0.33 billion for the third quarter of FY 22compared with $1.52 billion in last year’s third quarter. Book value of $27.00 per share, down 65 percent from $77.24 per share at September 30, 2021. MetLife reported third quarter 2022 premiums, fees and other revenues of $19.6 billion, up 68 percent from the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net investment income was $4.2 billion, down 27 percent from the prior-year period, driven by lower variable investment income primarily due to lower private equity returns. Net derivative losses amounted to $480 million, or $379 million after tax during the quarter, primarily driven by an increase in long-term interest rates. Retirement and Income Solutions Adjusted earnings were $345 million, down 56 percent, largely driven by lower variable investment income. The notable item in the current-year period, related to a favorable reinsurance recapture, was a partial offset.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
VFC's stock now offers a 7.3% forward dividend yield and seems to be finding support in the mid-$20’s. But are would-be investors stepping into a value trap?
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) topline falls
Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stock fell 0.20% (As on November 4, 1:48:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Volumes grew double-digits for a number of products including LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (sotorasib), Repatha (evolocumab), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), and Vectibix (panitumumab).
Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) beats earnings expectations
Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) stock fell 0.10% (As on November 3, 11:40:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the earnings estimates for the first quarter of FY 23. Skin care net sales declined 11%, primarily reflecting the impacts of the prolonged COVID-related restrictions in Hainan, including the tightening of inventory by certain retailers, and in mainland China. The tightening of inventory by certain retailers in the United States also negatively impacted the category’s growth. Net sales growth from La Mer, Bobbi Brown and The Ordinary was offset by declines from Estée Lauder, Dr.Jart+ and Origins. Net sales from Estée Lauder, Dr.Jart+ and Origins declined, reflecting challenges due to the COVID-related restrictions in China, including those impacting travel retail. Strong innovation from Estée Lauder, including the launches of Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Serum and the new Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme Synchronized Multi-Recovery Eye Cream, partially offset the decline in net sales. Makeup net sales decreased 6%, primarily reflecting the ongoing COVID-related restrictions impacting travel retail in Hainan and mainland China, partially offset by the progression of the makeup renaissance as usage occasions increased in many markets. Fragrance net sales grew in every region and across all brands that sell fragrances, driven by continued desirability of the Company’s luxury and artisanal fragrance portfolio and strategic expansion of freestanding stores. The Company achieved strong growth despite global supply constraints, particularly of glass. Hair care net sales rose 11%, reflecting growth in every region and brand.
Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Topline Grows 33%
Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock plunges 13.97% (As on November 3, 11:43:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Product revenue was $468.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 39.0% compared to $337.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Service revenue was $680.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 28.4% compared to $530.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Total billings were $1.41 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 32.6% compared to $1.06 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Total deferred revenue was $4.19 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 35.0% compared to $3.11 billion as of September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $324.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 28.3%. Non-GAAP operating income was $223.6 million for the same quarter of 2021, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.8%. Non-GAAP net income was $262.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $165.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operations was $483.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $398.8 million for the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $395.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $329.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.
QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) gave weak forecast
QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock fell 7.80% (As on November 3, 11:40:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company forecast first-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates as its chip business was slammed by slowing demand for mobile phones in the face of surging prices globally. However, for Apple product revenues, Qualcomm now expects to have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from its previous 20% assumption. . QCT revenues of $9.9 billion were up 28% year-over-year, including record performance across handsets, automotive and IoT. In automotive, the design win pipeline across connectivity, digital cockpit and ADAS is now greater than $30 billion. The company has also completed the acquisition of Arriver, which enhances the ability to deliver open, scalable, fully integrated and competitive ADAS solutions. In IoT, the company extended the chipset road map to capitalize on trends driving the connected intelligent edge, notably, the conversions of personal computing with mobile; the intersection of physical and virtual spaces; the enterprise transformation of the home; the expansion of broadband; and the ongoing digital transformation across many verticals. In consumer IoT, the company has increased OEM design wins in ecosystem traction for the next-generation Windows on Snapdragon solutions, which incorporate the custom CPUs. The company has announced a multiyear agreement with Meta to develop premium virtual reality and mixed reality experiences starting with next-generation devices powered by custom Snapdragon XR platforms. In licensing, the company has extended the agreement with Samsung through 2030, establishing an important benchmark for the long term and for future renegotiations.
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Operating Income Falls
BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) stock fell 0.99% (As on November 8, 11:01:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported the GAAP net income attributable to BWXT of $61.6 million on revenue of $523.7 million. Third quarter revenue increased in both operating segments. The Government Operations increase was driven by higher naval production and microreactors volume, partially offset by lower long-lead material production. The Commercial Operations increase was driven by higher field services, higher fuel handling and an increase in medical sales.
Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) misses earnings expectations
Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) stock fell 5.15% (As on November 9, 12:11:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Third quarter cash from operating activities was $962 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow was $948 million and capital investment totaled $511 million, resulting in $437 million of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow. Third quarter total production was 516 MBOE/d, including 179 thousand barrels per day (“Mbbls/d”) of oil and condensate, 87 Mbbls/d of other NGLs and 1,500 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas. Total Costs were $17.16 per barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”). Per unit costs were higher in the quarter due to higher electricity costs associated with higher-than-expected NYMEX natural gas prices and timing of activity related to discretionary workovers. Excluding the impact of risk management losses, third quarter average realized prices were $90.29 per barrel for oil and condensate (99% of WTI), $31.49 per barrel for other NGLs (C2-C4) and $6.60 per thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) for natural gas (80% of NYMEX) resulting in a total average realized price of $55.83 per BOE.
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Cuts Earnings Forecast
Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) stock plunges 12.34% (As on November 3, 11:43:13 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second time this year as potash prices decline. The company also missed third-quarter profit estimates, hurt by cooling prices of crop nutrients as farmers cut fertilizer application to rein in costs, and rising costs of natural gas, which is used as a feedstock to make nitrogen fertilizers. During the third quarter, the company saw a temporary reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil, which has impacted the sales volumes and realized prices in the second half of the year. However, the underlying demand drivers remain strong and global fertilizer supply challenges still persist, creating a supportive environment for Nutrien as the company look ahead to 2023 and beyond.
Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Topline Increases 56%
Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) stock rose 5.97% (As on November 8, 11:00:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company misses third-quarter profit estimates, hurt by damage from Hurricane Ian and cooling prices of crop nutrients. Prices of nutrients such as phosphates and potash have cooled from the near record highs they touched earlier this year as farmers cut back on fertilizer use to rein in costs. Mosaic, the world’s largest producer of finished phosphate products, saw a 4% drop in production and 10% drop in sales volumes of phosphates as its Tampa, Florida-based operations were damaged by Hurricane Ian as well as resulting rail and port closures. The adjusted earnings in its potash segment more than tripled to $871 million, but earnings in its phosphate segment were flat. Mosaic’s net income more than doubled to $841.7 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Mosaic Fertilizantes operating earnings totaled $323 million and adjusted EBITDA totaled $343 million in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to operating earnings of $290 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $317 million from the prior year period. • Equity earnings from MWSPC, the joint venture in Saudi Arabia, totaled $72 million in the third quarter and $137 million year-to date, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Atlassian Corp (NASDAQ:TEAM) issues disappointing outlook
Atlassian Corp (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock plunges 31.45% (As on November 4, 1:49:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Net loss narrowed to $13.7 million from $411.2 million one year ago, thanks to a mark-to-market accounting adjustment on strategic investments. Atlassian added 6,550 customers, resulting in a total of 249,173. Analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected 250,700. Operating income was $147.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with operating income of $165.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating margin was 18% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with 27% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Cash flow from operations was $92.4 million and free cash flow was $75.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Free cash flow margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 9%. Cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $1.5 billion.
Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Record Income
Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) stock surges 24.22% (As on November 10, 11:03:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieved a major milestone in the third quarter, hitting record net income of $91 million. Adjusted EBITDA was a record $195 million or 3.8% of total net revenue, a QoQ improvement of $129 million. Total gross profit was $1.2 billion, an increase of 64% YoY, and gross profit margin was 24.2%, an improvement of nearly 800 bps YoY. Product Commerce net revenues was $4.9 billion, up 10% YoY on a reported basis, or 28% on an FX-neutral basis, nearly four times the growth rate of the Korean product e-commerce segment. Product Commerce adjusted EBITDA margin marked a record 4.8%, which represents a QoQ improvement of 280 bps. Developing Offerings recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $44 million. The company continued progress is a reflection of billions of dollars invested over the past seven years to build an unrivaled network that integrates technology, fulfillment and last-mile logistics. The company will continue investing in process optimization and automation, including machine learning and robotics, to deliver even richer experiences and lower prices for the customers.
FXDailyReport.com
780
Followers
7K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0