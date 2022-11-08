Read full article on original website
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
PYMNTS
Meta Kills Portal Hardware Business
Meta Platforms reportedly plans to end its Portal smart display and its smartwatch projects as it focuses on core businesses in the wake of sweeping job cuts. According to published reports, company executives announced the end of that side of Meta’s business Friday (Nov. 11), two days after the social networking giant laid off 11,000 workers.
At Least $1B in FTX Funds Reportedly Missing as Global Regulators Move In
Already facing scrutiny from regulators around the world, collapsed crypto exchange FTX is now dealing with a new problem: the disappearance of at least $1 billion in customer funds. That’s according to a report Sunday (Nov. 13) by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter. They say founder and ex-CEO...
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
Amazon EU’s Expansion Faces Stiff Competition From Regional eCommerce Retailers
With the launch of Amazon.com.be last month, Amazon’s European business now covers a bloc of Northern European countries consisting of France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Yet the popularity of the U.S. eCommerce giant is not evenly distributed across the bloc, and in Belgium and the Netherlands it is...
Thousands Complain to BBB About Slow Payments From Sports-Betting Apps
Consumers have filed roughly 2,400 complaints against the three largest U.S. sports betting operators in the last three years, citing delays or glitches in withdrawing winnings. That’s according to a report Saturday (Nov. 12) by the Wall Street Journal, which cites records from the Better Business Bureau for complaints against...
Layoffs Loom at Disney as Company Looks to Cut Costs
Disney will likely lay off employees as the entertainment goliath embarks on a cost-trimming project, part of a wave of job cuts hitting the media and tech industries. According to a Wall Street Journal report, a memo from CEO Bob Chapek said Disney will also restrict all but essential work trips, and put a freeze on most new hires in addition to the layoffs.
JPMorgan to Open New Office and Payments Innovation Lab in Greece
J.P. Morgan plans to open both a new local head office and a new Payments Innovation Lab within that office in Athens, Greece. The new office will support the growth of the company’s businesses in the country and will be the new location for its current Athens-based employees in J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Asset & Wealth Management businesses, J.P. Morgan said Friday (Nov. 11) in a press release.
FV Debuts Puerto Rico’s 1st Bank-Based Digital Asset Custody Service
Puerto Rico’s FV Bank has launched digital asset custody and settlement services for clients around the world, becoming the first bank in the commonwealth to do so. The company announced the rollout in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying it was launching initially with bitcoin as the first supported digital asset, with ethereum, Circle’s USD Coin, and USDT custody expected to follow soon.
Target Store Remodeling Plan Adds Space, Pickup Features, Food
With its customers increasingly shopping online and demanding same-day services, Target has decided it’s time to grow. The retailer’s remodeling plans will focus on larger format stores that will include new design elements. At almost 150,000 square feet, these stores are 20,000 square feet larger than the company average, according to a Thursday (Nov. 10) news release.
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
ECB Chair: Regulating Crypto Asset Platforms an ‘Interesting Challenge’
With crypto exchange FTX under multiple investigations in the wake of its bankruptcy filing on Friday (Nov. 11), regulators around the world are reevaluating the way they look at digital asset regulation. European Central Bank (EBCB) supervisory board chair Andrea Enria warned that regulating crypto asset providers will be no...
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
Reza Partners with Perfect Corp. to Enable Virtual Try On of Jewelry
French jewelry brand Reza has deployed Perfect Corp.’s artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) solution so that visitors to its new eCommerce website can virtually “try on” its rings, earrings and bracelets. With Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand technology, visitors to Reza’s site can see real-time digital renderings...
UK Launches New FinTech Innovation Center
A new private sector-led body has been launched in the United Kingdom to nurture the country’s FinTech ecosystem. The Center for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release that Charlotte Crosswell, who will soon be stepping down as chair of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), will lead the new organization beginning Jan. 4, 2023.
Report: FTX Used Customer Funds to Prop up Alameda Research
In a bid to prop up his trading firm Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly loaned the firm billions of dollars from his FTX platform, including more than $8 billion in customer funds, a move that apparently set in motion FTX’s collapse. That’s according to a report Thursday (Nov. 10)...
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
Zelis Acquires Payspan to Expand Connected Healthcare Platform
HealthTech company Zelis has completed its acquisition of Payspan, a provider of healthcare and electronic payment and reimbursement automation services. The combination of the two companies will bring together their capabilities in the new Zelis Advanced Payment Platform, Zelis said Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a press release. “Zelis and Payspan...
More Than 130 FTX Group Companies File for Bankruptcy
FTX Group companies have filed for bankruptcy protection after a tumultuous week that included news of a liquidity crisis, investigations by United States regulators and the swift cancellation of a possible acquisition by rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The FTX Group companies beginning voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. include...
TikTok Launches eCommerce Feature in US
TikTok has reportedly entered the U.S. eCommerce market, competing with the likes of Amazon as well as other social media brands looking to become shopping destinations. As Semafor reported Friday (Nov. 11), TikTok users can now purchase items via the app with a feature known as TikTok Shop. Previously available in the U.K. and parts of Southeast Asia, the feature is now being tested in the U.S.
