Tropical Storm Nicole expected to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane: Latest

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans for a second time have said "no" to legalizing recreational marijuana. The final unofficial vote for the reworked proposal was about 107-thousand in favor but nearly 131-thousand against. Affiliate KFGO reports Measure 2 Committee Chairman David Owens would not concede defeat at marijuana supporters' event Tuesday night as the vote count continued. The measure would have allowed possession and purchase of small amounts of marijuana by those 21 and older, plus limited home growing. In recent weeks, law enforcement from across North Dakota spoke out against legalization along with several business organizations.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO