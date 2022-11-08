Tropical Storm Nicole expected to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane: Latest

Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: 100 mph winds batter NASA’s Artemis moon rocket
(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida's 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th...
Legal recreational marijuana rejected in Dakotas, could be coming to Minnesota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans for a second time have said "no" to legalizing recreational marijuana. The final unofficial vote for the reworked proposal was about 107-thousand in favor but nearly 131-thousand against. Affiliate KFGO reports Measure 2 Committee Chairman David Owens would not concede defeat at marijuana supporters' event Tuesday night as the vote count continued. The measure would have allowed possession and purchase of small amounts of marijuana by those 21 and older, plus limited home growing. In recent weeks, law enforcement from across North Dakota spoke out against legalization along with several business organizations.
Fall snowstorm heading to Minnesota later this week
(Undated) -- Winter may be weeks away, but Minnesota is expecting its first snowstorm of the season. Showers and thunderstorms today through Thursday will turn to snow as temperatures decline heading into the weekend. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures hit the state Friday with the possibility of half to one foot of snow. More than two-thirds of the state will be affected, including the Twin Cities.
Ellison defeats Schultz in MN Attorney General race
(St. Paul MN-) It appears Keith Ellison will return as Minnesota Attorney General. The final, unofficial vote shows the Democrat Ellison with 50.37% of the vote and challenger Republican Jim Schultz with 49.53% of the vote.
DFL now controls MN House, Senate and Governor's office
(St. Paul, MN) -- There will not be a divided government at the Minnesota Capitol next year. Chairman Ken Martin says the D-F-L Party "defied all odds and made history by winning the Governor’s race and majorities in the state House and Senate. " Martin says there has only been "one trifecta" in the past 31 years and the D-F-L passed all-day kindergarten, raised the minimum wage, and legalized same-sex marriage in our state. He credited House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate D-F-L Leader Melisa López Franzen for winning control of the legislature.
St. Cloud man arraigned after Willmar shooting incident
(Willmar MN-) The suspect in a shooting that began as an argument about a cell phone was arraigned in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday. 21-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy reportedly opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast Saturday night. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and treated before he was arrested.
State Volleyball Scores and Schedule
(St. Paul, MN) -- Here is the 2022 Minnesota High School State Volleyball Tournament schedule, with results to date:. Class 4-A Quarterfinals (Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center):. Lakeville North 3, Centennial 1 (final) East Ridge 3, Stillwater 1 (final) Wayzata 3, Burnsville 0 (final) Rogers 3, Chaska 1 (final) Class...
