ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Police investigate accidental shooting at Caneyville elementary school

Further investigation determined that Billy Jo Faughn was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash and was traveling at a high rate of speed. Kentucky man claims $2 million in Powerball lottery prize. Updated: 21 hours ago. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, bought the winning ticket...
CANEYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Louisville late Friday evening. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Third Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Millwood man is facing charges after an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School. Matthew Nash, 37, is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and first-degree wanton endangerment after being shot in his leg. On Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

William “Frankie” Kelleher

William Franklin “Frankie” Kelleher, 31, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born September 22, 1991 in Cape Canaveral, Florida to the late Dennis Charles Kelleher and Patricia Lynn Tucker. Frankie was a self-employed carpenter and was an avid hunter, specifically deer and turkey. He leaves behind two precious daughters, Marley and Madelyn Kelleher, who were his life.
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy