Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
WBKO
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
WBKO
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center, Public Safety Cabinet opens investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a riot at the Adair Regional Detention Center Friday evening. According to the release, around 9:40p.m. KSP received a call requesting assistance with a riot at a maximum security juvenile detention center in Adair County. The initial call was regarding a...
WBKO
Police investigate accidental shooting at Caneyville elementary school
Further investigation determined that Billy Jo Faughn was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash and was traveling at a high rate of speed. Kentucky man claims $2 million in Powerball lottery prize. Updated: 21 hours ago. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, bought the winning ticket...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Louisville late Friday evening. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Third Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court.
WBKO
Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Millwood man is facing charges after an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School. Matthew Nash, 37, is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and first-degree wanton endangerment after being shot in his leg. On Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded...
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
Kentucky man faces criminal charges after gun discharges inside school, feet away from kids
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A Grayson County man is facing criminal charges after he accidentally shot himself inside an elementary school while children were practicing basketball only a few feet away. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says video from Caneyville Elementary School shows Matthew Nash, 37, running up and down...
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
Multiple fire departments battle 80-acre blaze in southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a dozen fire agencies responded to a substantial fire on South Park Hills in southern Jefferson County late Thursday night. According to the Zoneton Fire Protection District, the fire took 75 firefighters from ten fire departments more than 11 hours to contain the massive blaze.
wcluradio.com
William “Frankie” Kelleher
William Franklin “Frankie” Kelleher, 31, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born September 22, 1991 in Cape Canaveral, Florida to the late Dennis Charles Kelleher and Patricia Lynn Tucker. Frankie was a self-employed carpenter and was an avid hunter, specifically deer and turkey. He leaves behind two precious daughters, Marley and Madelyn Kelleher, who were his life.
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
spectrumnews1.com
Checking in on Fountain Row, Bowling Green's downtown entertainment district
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fountain Row Entertainment District in Bowling Green opened this summer. It allows people to walk around certain areas with their favorite alcoholic beverages. We checked in on how the district was doing roughly three months into operation. Around two in the afternoon, after the...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wdrb.com
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced to prison on federal charges connected with Breonna Taylor protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Johnson, who goes by the name of "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced in U.S. District Court in downtown Louisville Wednesday for pointing a rifle at a federal officer during Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. Johnson was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison after...
