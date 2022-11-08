ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

fox32chicago.com

$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois

CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
NBC Chicago

8 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $700,000 Total Sold in Illinois, Chicago Suburbs

Editor's Note: Monday's $1.9 Billion Powerball drawing has been delayed. Our original story continues below. No, no one in Illinois -- or the rest of the country, for that matter -- won Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. And because of that, the winnings for the next drawing have now swelled to $1.9 billion -- the largest pot in game history.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Football Quarterfinals Today In Illinois

The state football quarterfinals are today with a trip to the Final Four on the line. In 1a, Greenfield is at Camp Point Central, Colfax hosts Tuscola, Forreston welcomes Dakota and Lena Winslow goes to Fulton. In 2a, the Pana Panthers will head to Decatur St Teresa, Althoff plays at...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
PEORIA, IL
WSLS

$1.9B Powerball drawing for November 7, 2022 delayed

The Powerball jackpot had Virginians dishing out cash to take a shot at winning big Monday night – and their hopes might have deflated a bit when the drawing was delayed. Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The Colorado Lottery tweeted the same thing.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted

CHICAGO - Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our...
ILLINOIS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus check for many Illinois residents

photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
