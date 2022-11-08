Read full article on original website
$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois
CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
13 Illinois lottery players win big money in historic Powerball drawing
There are 13 Illinois lottery players who won big after the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing earlier this week. Two players matched four numbers and the Powerball and added the game’s Power Play feature to win $100,000 each. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Nov. 8 at the 7-Eleven, 1680 Montgomery Road in […]
13 Illinois Powerball Players Won Prizes of $50,000 or More, and Here's Where Tickets Were Purchased
While the massive jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing was won in California, some lucky Illinois residents are cashing in, with more than a dozen players winning $50,000 or more in the game. According to the Illinois Lottery, a total of 13 tickets won prizes worth $50,000 or more in...
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Illinois Powerball Players: Check Your Tickets, You May Have Won Serious Cash
After a lengthy delay, the winning numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were finally announced. Of the 48 states that participate in Powerball, they all must report sales and play data before the winner numbers are drawn. Powerball Factoid:. The white numbered balls range from 1 to 69....
8 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $700,000 Total Sold in Illinois, Chicago Suburbs
Editor's Note: Monday's $1.9 Billion Powerball drawing has been delayed. Our original story continues below. No, no one in Illinois -- or the rest of the country, for that matter -- won Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. And because of that, the winnings for the next drawing have now swelled to $1.9 billion -- the largest pot in game history.
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
State Football Quarterfinals Today In Illinois
The state football quarterfinals are today with a trip to the Final Four on the line. In 1a, Greenfield is at Camp Point Central, Colfax hosts Tuscola, Forreston welcomes Dakota and Lena Winslow goes to Fulton. In 2a, the Pana Panthers will head to Decatur St Teresa, Althoff plays at...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
$1.9B Powerball drawing for November 7, 2022 delayed
The Powerball jackpot had Virginians dishing out cash to take a shot at winning big Monday night – and their hopes might have deflated a bit when the drawing was delayed. Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The Colorado Lottery tweeted the same thing.
Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted
CHICAGO - Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our...
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
New stimulus check for many Illinois residents
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
