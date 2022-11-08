ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters brave long lines on Election Day

By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day voting has been underway in Arkansas since 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8.

Many voters waited in long lines, even before doors to the polls opened.

ELECTION DAY: Everything you need to know

The line of voters at Trinity Fellowship in Fayetteville almost wrapped around the building before poll workers welcomed them in. The Washington County Director of Elections, Jennifer Price, said it’s one of the busiest polling sites in the area.

Whit Hensnan and Alex Chaffin said they’ve been coming to Trinity Fellowship to vote year after year because even though the line is long, they said it moves fast.

“I think everybody’s vote matters,” said Hensan.

Hensnan and Chaffin said braving a long line is worth it for their voices to be heard. Chaffin said he’s seen local elections come down to a couple hundred votes, and thinks everyone who makes the decision to come out to a polling site makes all the difference in an election.

A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives

“We all live in the world and work in the same community and everyone has their own opinion, and I think that should be heard. It’s important,” said Chaffin.

Polls will close at 7:30 p.m. If you’re voting on Election Day, make sure you have a form of photo ID with you.

