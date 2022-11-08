ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Slick spots possible on the roads early Friday in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful cold front led to crashing temperatures and wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday. Temperatures dropped out of the 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon and fell into the 20s and 30s Friday morning. This led to rain changing over to sleet in...
IOWA STATE
US Quadball Regional Tournament to be held at Tuma Soccer Complex

MARION, Iowa — The U.S. Quadball Midwest Regional Tournament is coming back to the Tuma Soccer Complex in Marion. Quadball, previously called Quidditch, is a co-ed contact sports with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag. Teams are made up of seven athletes that play the...
MARION, IA
Cedar Rapids elementary school honors service members on Veterans Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Prairie Ridge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids held a celebration on Friday to honor all veterans. The students sent out invitations to veterans in their lives to join them at school for the ceremony, where there was a choir performance by the students, flags from area Boy Scouts and a special program for all veterans and service members.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
New Hampton Police searching for man missing since October 20

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The New Hampton Police Department looking for 30-year old Jonathan Henry Esparza. Jonathan was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on the evening of October 20th, 2022. He was going to visit a friend in Elma. Jonathan is described as...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Crumbl Cookie holds grand opening for Waterloo location

Waterloo — On November 11, Crumbl Cookie opened its doors in Waterloo at 1503 Flammang Dr. The grand opening event continues into November 12 where the store will be open until midnight. For the first few days, the location will only be serving cookies in store, but will open...
WATERLOO, IA
New Marion Public Library opens Thursday

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The long-awaited brand new library in Marion opened Thursday, November 10th at 9 am. The new building comes after the August 10th, 2020 derecho heavily damaged the original building. An Uptown Marion branch of the library was open over the last two years...
MARION, IA

