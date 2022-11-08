Read full article on original website
Slick spots possible on the roads early Friday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful cold front led to crashing temperatures and wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday. Temperatures dropped out of the 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon and fell into the 20s and 30s Friday morning. This led to rain changing over to sleet in...
Wartburg outlasts Coe, completing perfect regular season and claiming ARC conference title
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wartburg barely managed to escape an upset-minded Coe on Saturday afternoon, beating the Kohawks 19-14. That win seals an outright ARC conference title for the Knights this season.
US Quadball Regional Tournament to be held at Tuma Soccer Complex
MARION, Iowa — The U.S. Quadball Midwest Regional Tournament is coming back to the Tuma Soccer Complex in Marion. Quadball, previously called Quidditch, is a co-ed contact sports with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag. Teams are made up of seven athletes that play the...
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
Cedar Rapids elementary school honors service members on Veterans Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Prairie Ridge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids held a celebration on Friday to honor all veterans. The students sent out invitations to veterans in their lives to join them at school for the ceremony, where there was a choir performance by the students, flags from area Boy Scouts and a special program for all veterans and service members.
Thomas accounts for 4 TDs as Xavier returns to the 4A title game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Junior quarterback Ronan Thomas ran for three touchdowns and threw for another one in the 4A semifinals on Thursday evening, and Xavier coasted to a 38-10 win over North Scott. The Saints will have a rematch with Lewis Central in next week's 4A title game.
University of Northern Iowa looks at next steps to launch its new nursing program
A new nursing program is starting to take shape at the University of Northern Iowa. It's expected to help with some of the shortages plaguing the healthcare industry. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved UNI's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to launch in the fall of 2024. Iowa's...
Iowa Secretary of State: Linn County incorrectly reported hundreds of 'additional ballots'
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County incorrectly reported 600 additional ballots on election night Tuesday, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Pate tweeted the information out Thursday morning saying his office discovered the error on Wednesday. Pate's office said in a press release Thursday afternoon the discrepancy...
New Hampton Police searching for man missing since October 20
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The New Hampton Police Department looking for 30-year old Jonathan Henry Esparza. Jonathan was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on the evening of October 20th, 2022. He was going to visit a friend in Elma. Jonathan is described as...
Crumbl Cookie holds grand opening for Waterloo location
Waterloo — On November 11, Crumbl Cookie opened its doors in Waterloo at 1503 Flammang Dr. The grand opening event continues into November 12 where the store will be open until midnight. For the first few days, the location will only be serving cookies in store, but will open...
New Marion Public Library opens Thursday
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The long-awaited brand new library in Marion opened Thursday, November 10th at 9 am. The new building comes after the August 10th, 2020 derecho heavily damaged the original building. An Uptown Marion branch of the library was open over the last two years...
New details after two new arrests in connection with January shooting in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — New details are being revealed in court documents Friday, after two new suspects were arrested in a murder case from earlier this year in southeast Cedar Rapids. New court filings are showing their alleged roles in the death of Cordal Lewis. A criminal complaint now shows...
Cedar Valley International Food Tasting event raises awareness and funds to fight hunger
Cedar Falls — The 8th annual Cedar Valley International Food Tasting Event will be this year's closing event for the Unite to Fight Hunger Food Drive. On November 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center located at 528 Main Street. Attendees will be...
Marion Fire & Iowa Public Safety officials highlight signs of human trafficking
The Marion Fire Department and the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety teamed up Thursday evening to shine a light on human trafficking. They want the community to be aware of the signs of human trafficking, and what to do if they see them. Officials say trafficking can happen anywhere. "Trafficking...
