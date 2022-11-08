Read full article on original website
Related
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested in Indiana
A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana recently on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, police performed a traffic stop for not having plates on the vehicle or trailer. Officers made contact with a...
WISH-TV
Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
WLKY.com
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department arrested two teenagers alleged to be involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. Police say the two 17-year-olds they arrested were involved in the murder of Tamal Wood in July. Wood was killed in a drive-by shooting that happened...
wdrb.com
Louisville man faces 50 years in prison for shooting, killing Shively business owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing 50 years in prison for killing the owner of a Shively hookah lounge. Thursday, a jury convicted Lance Bowman for the 2019 murder of James Mentee, Jr. Prosecutors said surveillance video captured the shooting. Mentee tried to kick Bowman out of...
Kentucky man faces criminal charges after gun discharges inside school, feet away from kids
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A Grayson County man is facing criminal charges after he accidentally shot himself inside an elementary school while children were practicing basketball only a few feet away. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says video from Caneyville Elementary School shows Matthew Nash, 37, running up and down...
WBKO
Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Millwood man is facing charges after an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School. Matthew Nash, 37, is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and first-degree wanton endangerment after being shot in his leg. On Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded...
wdrb.com
Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
WLKY.com
Father accidentally shoots self inside Grayson County school, deputies say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is expected to be charged after police said he dropped his gun in a school hallway and accidentally shot himself near children. Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were called Wednesday evening to Caneyville Elementary School after the shooting. They said a...
WLKY.com
High-speed motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park leaves man dead, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says that a man died after being involved in a high-speed crash on his motorcycle. LMPD said around 6 p.m. Wednesday Third Division officers responded to a call of a crash on Arnoldtown Road at Hardwood Forest, which is near Pleasure Ridge Park.
k105.com
Man carrying gun inside Caneyville Elem. shoots himself in leg during Jr. Pro basketball
A man is facing at least one felony charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while inside Caneyville Elementary School with children. Wednesday night at approximately 7:30, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Wally Ritter, the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS responded to the school on the report of a man being shot.
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
lakercountry.com
Trooper promoted to sergeant at Post 15 in Columbia
A Kentucky State Trooper assigned to Post 15 in Columbia, which serves Russell County, was recently promoted to a leadership role, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Trooper Marvin L. Blakey II was promoted to sergeant at Post 15. Blakey was among 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021.
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
Wave 3
Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North. This happened Friday morning and has caused all lanes to close at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. Louisville Metro police officers had...
k105.com
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Comments / 0