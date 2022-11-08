ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested in Indiana

A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana recently on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, police performed a traffic stop for not having plates on the vehicle or trailer. Officers made contact with a...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WISH-TV

Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
GREEN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School sends man to hospital

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Millwood man is facing charges after an accidental shooting at Caneyville Elementary School. Matthew Nash, 37, is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and first-degree wanton endangerment after being shot in his leg. On Wednesday, Grayson County Sheriff Deputies responded...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wdrb.com

Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Trooper promoted to sergeant at Post 15 in Columbia

A Kentucky State Trooper assigned to Post 15 in Columbia, which serves Russell County, was recently promoted to a leadership role, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Trooper Marvin L. Blakey II was promoted to sergeant at Post 15. Blakey was among 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021.
COLUMBIA, KY
Wave 3

Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North. This happened Friday morning and has caused all lanes to close at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. Louisville Metro police officers had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY

