Letter to the Editor: Jordan Holdridge Family
Mrs. Autumn Durosette is a first grade teacher at Winfield Scott Elementary School. She is the literal definition of God sent. She is the perfect example when you hear of someone speak of how one single teacher can impact a child’s life and she did just that!. Our son...
Name added to Vietnam Memorial at Joplin Memorial Hall
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 a name was added to the Korean and Vietnam Memorial on the west side of Joplin’s Memorial Hall. Quality Memorials of Carthage, Mo. engraved the additional name. Lawrence McCrea The Memorial Honors, “Combat Dead of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts.” It was dedicated in May of 1973. McCrea’s name is added for...
Friends of the Fort Receives Grant for Sharing Stories
Friends of the Fort Scott National Historic Site Announces Grant. from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. The Friends of the Fort Scott National Historic Site, Inc. have received a discussion grant for $2,500 from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. The grant will fund the project “Sharing Stories.” The monies will pay for a community read of four books about Native Americans and author visits from Congresswoman Sharice Davids, David Grann, Steve Sheinkin, and Angeline Boulley. These community reads are just a few of the upcoming activities building up to the Wahzhazhe Osage Ballet.
Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic to Open January 2023
Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic is set to open on January 16, 2023. The building at 13th Street and National Avenue is owned Dr. Amanda Brown-Goltra, 33. “Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic will be a mixed animal practice with a focus on medicine and wellness,” Brown-Goltra said. “We will be able to see small animals in the clinic and large animals on the (clients) farm.”
Veteran Owned Veterinary Center: Russ Baxley
Dr. Russ Baxley purchased the Gorman Animal Hospital in March 2022. Renamed the Southeast Kansas Veterinary Center, it is located at 1251 240th St., Fort Scott. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed. The phone number is (620)...
High School band participants gather for halftime performance
Missouri Southern State University is kicking off its annual Mass Band Day with area high school band participants.
Mojo Burger aka Babe’s aka Taco Tico is coming down
JOPLIN, Mo. — Recently plans have been made to raze the former Mojo Burger location at 702 S Maiden Lane. Big John’s Roll Off and Dumpster have been contracted by the private owners to remove the building. They have been working on the site for a while as they prepare to bring it down. 702 S MAIDEN LANE, JOPLIN MO...
Photos: District Football vs Carthage
Football District Championship vs Carthage (November 11, 2022)
River Room Still Open For Business
Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
Labette County selects its newest Commissioner
For the first time since the 1980s, Labette County in Kansas has selected a new commissioner in District One following Lonie Addis' retirement.
Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide
GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
Antique and Vintage Military; The new Route 66 Army Navy Store on Main Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans Day could not be a more appropriate time to open a military collectors store. And that’s what is happening Nov 11 and 12 in Joplin at 1621 S Main Street. Route 66 Army Navy Store describe themselves as, “Veteran owned and operated. Large selection of antique and vintage military items.” The store was birthed out of...
LaTurner makes victory speech in hometown of Galena
One Kansas candidate who ran for reelection to Congress returned to his hometown of Galena for election night.
Kansas state hospital worker pleads guilty to helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, a former employee at the Osawatomie State Hospital, pleaded guilty to helping a patient escape earlier this year.
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
Humboldt woman arrested on suspicion of meth possession, distribution
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Humboldt Police Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Humboldt woman on suspicion of drug crimes on Thursday. A news release from the KBI says around 9 a.m. on July 14, law enforcement executed a search...
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas
PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
Labette County Inmate discovered unresponsive; Autopsy scheduled
The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning.
