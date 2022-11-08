ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

fortscott.biz

Letter to the Editor: Jordan Holdridge Family

Mrs. Autumn Durosette is a first grade teacher at Winfield Scott Elementary School. She is the literal definition of God sent. She is the perfect example when you hear of someone speak of how one single teacher can impact a child’s life and she did just that!. Our son...
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Name added to Vietnam Memorial at Joplin Memorial Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 a name was added to the Korean and Vietnam Memorial on the west side of Joplin’s Memorial Hall. Quality Memorials of Carthage, Mo. engraved the additional name. Lawrence McCrea The Memorial Honors, “Combat Dead of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts.” It was dedicated in May of 1973. McCrea’s name is added for...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Friends of the Fort Receives Grant for Sharing Stories

Friends of the Fort Scott National Historic Site Announces Grant. from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. The Friends of the Fort Scott National Historic Site, Inc. have received a discussion grant for $2,500 from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. The grant will fund the project “Sharing Stories.” The monies will pay for a community read of four books about Native Americans and author visits from Congresswoman Sharice Davids, David Grann, Steve Sheinkin, and Angeline Boulley. These community reads are just a few of the upcoming activities building up to the Wahzhazhe Osage Ballet.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic to Open January 2023

Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic is set to open on January 16, 2023. The building at 13th Street and National Avenue is owned Dr. Amanda Brown-Goltra, 33. “Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic will be a mixed animal practice with a focus on medicine and wellness,” Brown-Goltra said. “We will be able to see small animals in the clinic and large animals on the (clients) farm.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Veteran Owned Veterinary Center: Russ Baxley

Dr. Russ Baxley purchased the Gorman Animal Hospital in March 2022. Renamed the Southeast Kansas Veterinary Center, it is located at 1251 240th St., Fort Scott. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed. The phone number is (620)...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

River Room Still Open For Business

Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide

GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Humboldt woman arrested on suspicion of meth possession, distribution

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Humboldt Police Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Humboldt woman on suspicion of drug crimes on Thursday. A news release from the KBI says around 9 a.m. on July 14, law enforcement executed a search...
HUMBOLDT, KS
KSNT News

Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas

PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
PARSONS, KS

