Friends of the Fort Scott National Historic Site Announces Grant. from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. The Friends of the Fort Scott National Historic Site, Inc. have received a discussion grant for $2,500 from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. The grant will fund the project “Sharing Stories.” The monies will pay for a community read of four books about Native Americans and author visits from Congresswoman Sharice Davids, David Grann, Steve Sheinkin, and Angeline Boulley. These community reads are just a few of the upcoming activities building up to the Wahzhazhe Osage Ballet.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO