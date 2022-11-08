The world sure does love its fried chicken. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans consumed an average of 65.2 pounds of chicken per capita in 2018. While you might think this is a lot, it's nothing compared to the citizens of Australia. Believe it or not, the average person in Australia consumes a whopping average of 205 pounds of chicken every year, making it the number one country in the world for fried chicken consumption (via El Pollo Norteño).

