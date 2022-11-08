ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MySanAntonio

Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran reflects on election

PHOENIX (AP) — His Democratic-leaning district remapped into one that leaned heavily Republican, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up victorious in Tuesday's election. He didn’t. “That’s not...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Victory and vindication’: Chuck Schumer celebrates Democrats holding the Senate

Chuck Schumer says the Democrats retaining control of the Senate is a “victory and a vindication” for the party.Catherine Cortez Masto’s election in Nevada means the Democrats will hold the Senate for another two years, shocking those who were confident of a “red wave.”“The American people rejected the anti-Democratic extremist MAGA Republicans,” the Senate majority leader saidIn his address, he also said their “strong candidates beat some very flawed challengers who had no faith in Democracy.”“As the MAGA Republicans stoked fear and division, Democrats were talking about how we will deliver.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?Mark Kelly’s reelection brings Democrats one seat away from Senate controlMidterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?
NEVADA STATE
MySanAntonio

Georgia Senate GOP taps Kennedy to lead, affirms Jones power

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won't strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their nominee...
GEORGIA STATE
MySanAntonio

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden says he’s ‘not surprised’ but ‘incredibly pleased’ by turnout that ensured Democratic control of Senate

Joe Biden said on Sunday he was “not surprised” but "incredibly pleased" with the turnout in the US midterm elections after Democrats clinched control of the Senate, a major victory for the president as he looks to his next two years in office.“It is a reflection of the quality of our candidates,” said the president while speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit.The comments came as senator Catherine Cortez Masto was projected to win in Nevada beating her Republican counterpart Adam Laxalt, thereby strengthening Democrats across the election year and helping them secure 50 seats...
GEORGIA STATE

