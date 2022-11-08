Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Watch: Bengals Player Outtakes and Hijinks
CINCINNATI — The bye-week hijinks are here!. Check out hilarious outtakes from Bengals' media productions throughout this season featuring Evan McPherson, Alex Cappa, and more. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure...
Bills vs. Vikings, Diggs vs. Jefferson - How to Watch, Odds, Allen News
The Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the NFL season on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park ... with the "Josh Watch'' at the center of it all. Each team leads its respective division and is having a successful season at the halfway point. But beyond injury updates on QB Allen, another storyline: they have a very close tie to each other that has contributed to the success of both organizations.
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Titans
The Denver Broncos' season is at a tipping point. At 3-5, there is no margin for error. Failure is not an option if the Broncos have any hope of competing for a playoff spot. A win against the battle-hardened Tennessee Titans squad would be the perfect medicine to get the Orange and Blue ready for a tougher portion of the schedule.
Saints Place C Erik McCoy on IR, Activate 2 for Steelers Matchup
The New Orleans Saints have announced this afternoon that they’ve placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve. McCoy left last Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a calf injury. It was reported by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network during the week that McCoy was in a...
Injury Issues at Inside Linebacker Resurface
NASHVILLE – Zach Cunningham stepped into the Tennessee Titans’ defense last season when injuries were a consistent problem at inside linebacker. This season, he has picked up right where his predecessors left off. The Titans placed Cunningham on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least...
Cowboys at Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Some Weird Winning Numbers
For the first time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could finish the season with a losing record against the NFC East. Cowboys fans know all too well the impressive stats that Rodgers has stacked up against Dallas, highlighted by his 7-2 mark as a starter. But...
Odds Lions Beat Bears to End Road Losing Streak
On Sunday, the Lions (2-6) will square off with the Bears (3-6) for the first time this season. The Week 10 tilt presents Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit with quite the challenge. It's being tasked with limiting the production of Chicago dual-threat passer Justin Fields. The Achilles' heel of...
Jalen Hurts a Big Reason Jason Kelce Returned, but What’s Next?
PHILADELPHIA – Jason Kelce brought it up first, mentioning how easy it was to decide on returning for Year 12 this season. Some of it was the way the Eagles finished last season, turning a 2-5 start into a 9-8 record and a playoff spot. Some of it was...
Report: Steelers Star Safety Out With Appendicitis
CINCINNATI — The Bengal's next opponent is getting T.J. Watt back from injury this weekend, but are now missing a different star. The Steelers downgraded Minkah Fitzpatrick to out against the Saints due to appendicitis. The All-Pro caliber defensive back leads the team this season with three interceptions and...
Live at 10 a.m. today: Join us on SportsBeat to talk Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
After their great escape against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs swing back into action Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But will some of the issues exposed by the Titans remain for the Chiefs? Should they be content with their running game, offensive line play or kicker Harrison Butker?. We cover...
Jalen Hurts Has Surprising SEC Answer for Loudest Stadium
View the original article to see embedded media. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has achieved an impressive level of NFL stardom this season, putting together an MVP-caliber campaign at quarterback for the undefeated Eagles. Hurts has always been a gamer. It was the case when he commanded the Alabama offense under...
Broncos survey fans on potential new uniforms
The Denver Broncos appear to be gearing up for revamped uniforms. The team started emailing season ticket holders on Friday asking them to complete a survey on the team’s uniform future. “Throughout this process, we will collect feedback from our fans and work within the framework of NFL uniform...
How to Watch Lions vs. Bears: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions are currently in the midst of a 13-game road losing streak. Detroit's last road victory was back in December of 2020. After a disastrous record with the former regime, ownership decided to eventually make a change. In fact, after head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob...
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing...
Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals
CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
