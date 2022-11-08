Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
Wichita Eagle
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Wichita Eagle
Out of Control: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Not Focused on Looming Carson Wentz Decision
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has shut down every attempt to discuss it, but quarterback Carson Wentz is eligible to return from injury next week, and that possess a very important question. Who starts at quarterback in Week 11 against the Houston Texans?. In what will be...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Player Outtakes and Hijinks
CINCINNATI — The bye-week hijinks are here!. Check out hilarious outtakes from Bengals' media productions throughout this season featuring Evan McPherson, Alex Cappa, and more. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Steelers Star Safety Out With Appendicitis
CINCINNATI — The Bengal's next opponent is getting T.J. Watt back from injury this weekend, but are now missing a different star. The Steelers downgraded Minkah Fitzpatrick to out against the Saints due to appendicitis. The All-Pro caliber defensive back leads the team this season with three interceptions and...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Steelers’ Fitzpatrick Underwent Appendectomy After Walk-Through
View the original article to see embedded media. Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly underwent an appendectomy following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10. Fitzpatrick underwent the procedure after telling the team he did not feel well at practice, leading to...
Wichita Eagle
Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last time the Green Bay Packers lost six in a row, Lindy Infante was the coach, Don Majkowski and Anthony Dilweg were the quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were in grade school. The Packers – with Rodgers at quarterback and former coach...
Wichita Eagle
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Issues at Inside Linebacker Resurface
NASHVILLE – Zach Cunningham stepped into the Tennessee Titans’ defense last season when injuries were a consistent problem at inside linebacker. This season, he has picked up right where his predecessors left off. The Titans placed Cunningham on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Place C Erik McCoy on IR, Activate 2 for Steelers Matchup
The New Orleans Saints have announced this afternoon that they’ve placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve. McCoy left last Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a calf injury. It was reported by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network during the week that McCoy was in a...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys at Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Some Weird Winning Numbers
For the first time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could finish the season with a losing record against the NFC East. Cowboys fans know all too well the impressive stats that Rodgers has stacked up against Dallas, highlighted by his 7-2 mark as a starter. But...
Wichita Eagle
What’s at Stake for the 49ers Against the Chargers
The Chargers have little to no chance to beat the 49ers this Sunday. The Chargers won't have starting wide receivers Keenan Allen or Mike Williams, plus they won't have starting right tackle Trey Pipkins nor starting defensive end Joey Bosa. Of all the weeks the 49ers could face the Chargers, this is the ideal one. The Chargers are banged up, and the 49ers are coming off a bye. They should win 28-14, considering the Seahawks beat the Chargers by 14 points just a few weeks ago.
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts a Big Reason Jason Kelce Returned, but What’s Next?
PHILADELPHIA – Jason Kelce brought it up first, mentioning how easy it was to decide on returning for Year 12 this season. Some of it was the way the Eagles finished last season, turning a 2-5 start into a 9-8 record and a playoff spot. Some of it was...
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Beat Bears to End Road Losing Streak
On Sunday, the Lions (2-6) will square off with the Bears (3-6) for the first time this season. The Week 10 tilt presents Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit with quite the challenge. It's being tasked with limiting the production of Chicago dual-threat passer Justin Fields. The Achilles' heel of...
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Vikings, Diggs vs. Jefferson - How to Watch, Odds, Allen News
The Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the NFL season on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park ... with the "Josh Watch'' at the center of it all. Each team leads its respective division and is having a successful season at the halfway point. But beyond injury updates on QB Allen, another storyline: they have a very close tie to each other that has contributed to the success of both organizations.
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Titans
The Denver Broncos' season is at a tipping point. At 3-5, there is no margin for error. Failure is not an option if the Broncos have any hope of competing for a playoff spot. A win against the battle-hardened Tennessee Titans squad would be the perfect medicine to get the Orange and Blue ready for a tougher portion of the schedule.
Wichita Eagle
Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot
NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform. C.J. Board was one of two members...
Comments / 0