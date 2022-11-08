ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Sources: Clemson’s Leading Tackler Out vs. Louisville

View the original article to see embedded media. No. 10 Clemson will be without its leading tackler against a Louisville offense that's averaging 30 points per game. Through multiple sources, All Clemson has learned that starting linebacker Trenton Simpson will miss today's 3:30 p.m. game for the Tigers against the Cardinals for undisclosed reasons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wichita Eagle

Clemson Bounces Back with Home Win over Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 10 Clemson bounced back from last week's blowout loss at Notre Dame and secured first place for the season in the ACC Atlantic Division with a 31-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) ended the Cardinals' four-game winning...
CLEMSON, SC
Wichita Eagle

Clemson-Louisville Fourth-Highest Ticket in College Football

The No. 10 Clemson Tigers are coming off one of their worst losses in recent memory at Notre Dame and the Louisville Cardinals are surging at just the right time--meaning ticket demand for the game is one of the highest of the week. In fact, the Tigers and Cardinals game...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wichita Eagle

Georgia vs Mississippi State: Live Updates

LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs Mississippi State. AD Mitchell did not travel with the team this week. Early reports indicate that the crowd is a 50/50 split. Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season. College Gameday Crew (Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit) did not make...
STARKVILLE, MS
Wichita Eagle

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy