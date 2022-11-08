Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Sources: Clemson’s Leading Tackler Out vs. Louisville
View the original article to see embedded media. No. 10 Clemson will be without its leading tackler against a Louisville offense that's averaging 30 points per game. Through multiple sources, All Clemson has learned that starting linebacker Trenton Simpson will miss today's 3:30 p.m. game for the Tigers against the Cardinals for undisclosed reasons.
Wichita Eagle
Clemson Bounces Back with Home Win over Louisville
CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 10 Clemson bounced back from last week's blowout loss at Notre Dame and secured first place for the season in the ACC Atlantic Division with a 31-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) ended the Cardinals' four-game winning...
Wichita Eagle
Clemson-Louisville Fourth-Highest Ticket in College Football
The No. 10 Clemson Tigers are coming off one of their worst losses in recent memory at Notre Dame and the Louisville Cardinals are surging at just the right time--meaning ticket demand for the game is one of the highest of the week. In fact, the Tigers and Cardinals game...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense’s Performance Against Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
Wichita Eagle
Georgia vs Mississippi State: Live Updates
LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs Mississippi State. AD Mitchell did not travel with the team this week. Early reports indicate that the crowd is a 50/50 split. Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season. College Gameday Crew (Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit) did not make...
Wichita Eagle
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat...
