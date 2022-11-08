ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Seuly Matias and Multiple Others Elect Free Agency

The 2022 offseason is critical for the Kansas City Royals not only at the major league level, but the club has some things to sort out in its minor league ranks as well. Some of those decisions have already been made, as a group of nine players headlined by outfield prospect Seuly Matias has elected free agency. MiLB Transactions first had the full list:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Multiple Minor Leaguers Join Free Agent Market

The off-season is an exciting time for some teams. Front offices do their best to better their squads, whether that's signing players or acquiring players via trade. That also applies to major leaguers who do what's best for themselves, and that goes for minor leaguers as well. The Dodgers minor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever

The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Astors and reliever Rafael Montero have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal to help keep the Astros' bullpen intact after winning the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Pick

The Texas Rangers have a 5.5 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft when the league’s first draft lottery is held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings. The lottery will be hosted in San Diego at 6:30 p.m. local time on...
Wichita Eagle

Three Reasons to Keep and Trade Hoskins

Who is the most polarizing figure on the Philadelphia Phillies? There are arguments that can be made for several players. In my opinion, it’s an easy choice: Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins won’t be a free agent until 2024, and after an up-and-down postseason, it would be prudent to explore trade opportunities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Bengals Player Outtakes and Hijinks

CINCINNATI — The bye-week hijinks are here!. Check out hilarious outtakes from Bengals' media productions throughout this season featuring Evan McPherson, Alex Cappa, and more. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Miami Heat’s Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder

The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Injury Issues at Inside Linebacker Resurface

NASHVILLE – Zach Cunningham stepped into the Tennessee Titans’ defense last season when injuries were a consistent problem at inside linebacker. This season, he has picked up right where his predecessors left off. The Titans placed Cunningham on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Josh McDaniels on Raiders’ Decision to Place Waller/Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of their receiving threats in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday. Both placers were placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, with Waller declared to miss at least four weeks. "I think they tried hard to...
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans

The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Will Aaron Wiggins Crack Thunder’s Rotation Consistently?

Since drafting Aaron Wiggins with the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he’s been nothing but a bright spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he doesn't display All-Star potential, he does display potential to be one of the most consistent role players the Thunder will have seen in a while.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals

CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy