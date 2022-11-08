Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Reveals Hilarious Story Of Keeping World Series Baseball
The Dodgers didn't end the 2022 season on top, but it doesn't mean all is lost as it was just two seasons ago the Dodgers won the World Series. The final pitch thrown out by Julio Urias ended with a triumphant yell into the sky by Urias and Austin Barnes being on the receiving end of the pitch.
Wichita Eagle
Seuly Matias and Multiple Others Elect Free Agency
The 2022 offseason is critical for the Kansas City Royals not only at the major league level, but the club has some things to sort out in its minor league ranks as well. Some of those decisions have already been made, as a group of nine players headlined by outfield prospect Seuly Matias has elected free agency. MiLB Transactions first had the full list:
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Multiple Minor Leaguers Join Free Agent Market
The off-season is an exciting time for some teams. Front offices do their best to better their squads, whether that's signing players or acquiring players via trade. That also applies to major leaguers who do what's best for themselves, and that goes for minor leaguers as well. The Dodgers minor...
Wichita Eagle
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever
The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Astors and reliever Rafael Montero have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal to help keep the Astros' bullpen intact after winning the World Series.
Wichita Eagle
Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Pick
The Texas Rangers have a 5.5 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft when the league’s first draft lottery is held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings. The lottery will be hosted in San Diego at 6:30 p.m. local time on...
Wichita Eagle
Three Reasons to Keep and Trade Hoskins
Who is the most polarizing figure on the Philadelphia Phillies? There are arguments that can be made for several players. In my opinion, it’s an easy choice: Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins won’t be a free agent until 2024, and after an up-and-down postseason, it would be prudent to explore trade opportunities.
Wichita Eagle
Out of Control: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Not Focused on Looming Carson Wentz Decision
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has shut down every attempt to discuss it, but quarterback Carson Wentz is eligible to return from injury next week, and that possess a very important question. Who starts at quarterback in Week 11 against the Houston Texans?. In what will be...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Player Outtakes and Hijinks
CINCINNATI — The bye-week hijinks are here!. Check out hilarious outtakes from Bengals' media productions throughout this season featuring Evan McPherson, Alex Cappa, and more. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Miami Heat’s Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
Wichita Eagle
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Issues at Inside Linebacker Resurface
NASHVILLE – Zach Cunningham stepped into the Tennessee Titans’ defense last season when injuries were a consistent problem at inside linebacker. This season, he has picked up right where his predecessors left off. The Titans placed Cunningham on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss at least...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents
Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts a Big Reason Jason Kelce Returned, but What’s Next?
PHILADELPHIA – Jason Kelce brought it up first, mentioning how easy it was to decide on returning for Year 12 this season. Some of it was the way the Eagles finished last season, turning a 2-5 start into a 9-8 record and a playoff spot. Some of it was...
Wichita Eagle
Josh McDaniels on Raiders’ Decision to Place Waller/Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of their receiving threats in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday. Both placers were placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, with Waller declared to miss at least four weeks. "I think they tried hard to...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
Wichita Eagle
Will Aaron Wiggins Crack Thunder’s Rotation Consistently?
Since drafting Aaron Wiggins with the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he’s been nothing but a bright spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he doesn't display All-Star potential, he does display potential to be one of the most consistent role players the Thunder will have seen in a while.
Wichita Eagle
Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals
CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
Comments / 0