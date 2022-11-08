Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay
Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Tuesday afternoon as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole.
Citrus County
Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. | Self-serve sites (shovel needed)
- Homosassa Community Park
- 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
- Bicentennial Park
- 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River
Hernando County
Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. | Self-serve sites (shovel needed)
- Linda Pedersen Park
- 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609
Highlands County
Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m.
- Sebring
- 4344 George Boulevard
- Avon Park
- East Winthrop Street
- Old Bombing Rage Road & County Road 17 East
- Lake Placid
- County Road 621
- County Road 621
Pasco County
Open 24/7 starting Tuesday, Nov. 8
- New Port Richey
- 7223 Massachusetts Avenue
- San Antonio
- 30908 Warder Road
Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m.
- Dade City
- 38042 Pasco Avenue
Polk County
Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mulberry
- 900 Northeast 5th Street - (863) 519-4734
- Lakeland
- 8970 North Campbell Road - (863) 815-6701
- Fort Meade
- 1061 Northeast 9th Street - (863) 285-6588
- Frostproof
- 350 County Road 630A - (863) 635-7879
- Auburndale
- 1701 Holt Road (863) 965-5524
- Dundee
- 805 Dr. Martin Luther King Street Southwest - (863) 421-3367
- Poinciana Park
- corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue
Sarasota County
Opens Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m.
- North Port
- George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way
