Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay

By WFTS Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Tuesday afternoon as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole.

Citrus County

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. | Self-serve sites (shovel needed)

  • Homosassa Community Park
    • 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
  • Bicentennial Park
    • 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River

Hernando County

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. | Self-serve sites (shovel needed)

  • Linda Pedersen Park
    • 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609

Highlands County

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m.

  • Sebring
    • 4344 George Boulevard
  • Avon Park
    • East Winthrop Street
    • Old Bombing Rage Road & County Road 17 East
  • Lake Placid
    • County Road 621

Pasco County

Open 24/7 starting Tuesday, Nov. 8

  • New Port Richey
    • 7223 Massachusetts Avenue
  • San Antonio
    • 30908 Warder Road

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m.

  • Dade City
    • 38042 Pasco Avenue

Polk County

Open Wednesday, Nov. 9 only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Mulberry
    • 900 Northeast 5th Street - (863) 519-4734
  • Lakeland
    • 8970 North Campbell Road - (863) 815-6701
  • Fort Meade
    • 1061 Northeast 9th Street - (863) 285-6588
  • Frostproof
    • 350 County Road 630A - (863) 635-7879
  • Auburndale
    • 1701 Holt Road (863) 965-5524
  • Dundee
    • 805 Dr. Martin Luther King Street Southwest - (863) 421-3367
  • Poinciana Park
    • corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue

Sarasota County

Opens Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m.

  • North Port
    • George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way

ABC Action News WFTS

