Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Has One Major Letdown
Major God of War Ragnarok spoilers, including details about the finale of the game, follow below. God of War Ragnarok is a really great game, but it is unfortunately slightly hurt by the fact that the game is missing something that should've been in the game from the onset. Yes, God of War Ragnarok does a lot right by giving Kratos the most amount of depth we've seen to date, which is a tall order given many of us thought that about the previous game. It also has a rich story with great villains, but that's also ironically where one of the biggest problems creeps in. You see, at the end of God of War (2018), the game teases that Thor is coming and he'll be wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Looms Large With Mt. Lady
My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on not only the students in Class 1-A battling against the Paranormal Liberation Frontbut also the top heroes of Hero Society giving it their all when it comes to battling Shigaraki and his vast forces. Not only did the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army team up, but the combined army also has High-End Nomu and a giant behemoth known as Gigantomachi at their beck and call. Luckily, Mt. Lady is just as big as the largest villain and one fan has brought her to life.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Writer Teases New Game
A former writer at Santa Monica Studios, and more notably a writer on God of War: Ragnarok, Aly Samson, has teased a new game. Unfortunately, it's not a new God of War game or anything from the team behind it. As noted, she's no longer with the PlayStation studio, but is rather working with Bandai Namco on an "unannounced and original IP." And this is all we know about the project. Samson provides a description of her duties at Bandai Namco, but none of it provides any insight into what this mystery game could be.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
ComicBook
Every God of War Game Ranked
God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
ComicBook
James Gunn Is Asking DC Fans Which Characters They Want to See Have Their Live-Action Debuts
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a rough few months with the studio appearing in the news a lot due to what some would call risky business decisions made by their newly appointed CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav chose to cancel a ton of projects like DC Studios' Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The CEO was also on the hunt for a Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd the next ten years for their DC Comics films arm. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently revealed as the new heads of DC Studios and they have already been reaching out to fans. Gunn posted an initial announcement on the state of their plans, but now he's asking fans which DC Comics characters they would like to see in live action. In a new post on Mastodon, the CO-CEO wanted to know which characters that have yet to be in love-action do fans want to see.
ComicBook
PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Spoiling God of War Ragnarok for Players
God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
How Tony Stark's Iron Man Influenced MCU Ironheart in Black Panther 2
Ironheart is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in this weekend's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before going on to appear in a self-titled series on Disney+. The character first appeared in comics in 2016, Riri Williams a teenage genius who is heavily influenced by a love of Tony Stark's work as Iron Man. In the live-action adaptation, Riri is portrayed by Dominique Thorne. The character will build a metal suit of their own, paying inevitable homage to Tony Stark's Iron Man but ultimately not being as influenced by the character as she was in the comics.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Helps Pave the Way for X-Men in the MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in theaters and while the eagerly anticipated film closes out Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also opens the door wide open to some incredible new stories in this ever-expanding world of heroes and villains. That includes a pathway to the introduction of what is arguably one of most-wanted groups within all of Marvel: the X-Men. While we know that the X-Men are indeed coming to the MCU — Ms. Marvel gave us our first "mutant" moment with Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) being made a mutant rather than an Inhuman and it was recently revealed that Deadpool 3 will see the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, it's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's story that best sets up story potential that could ultimately usher in the iconic superhero team.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
ComicBook
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
ComicBook
Steam Makes One of Its Most Controversial Games Just $0.99
One of the most controversial games of all time is currently $0.99 on Steam thanks to a new promotional sale. In the modern era, "controversial" games are far less common than they used to be for a variety of reasons. The primary reason though is that games themselves aren't as controversial as they used to be. Whether it's sexualized content in video games or violence in video games, society has shifted in its view on both. For example, if Postal 2 were released in 2022 it wouldn't be the mega-controversial release it was when it dropped in 2023.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon
Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
Comments / 0