San Antonio, TX

33 Arrested In Illegal Gambling Raids

More than thirty people are in custody following two illegal gambling raids in Bexar County. Officials say 33 were detained and 58 gambling machines were found during the raids on the 2500 block of West Woodlawn and the 100 block of Esma. Authorities believe the two gambling sites are connected...

