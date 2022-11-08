Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, spread, football odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings welcomed Georgia to No. 1 this week, and it will put that No. 1 position on the line in a tricky road spot against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, sitting at 6-3 overall entering Saturday's game, are looking to play spoiler against an SEC East foe they don't face very often and in doing so start to get more attention from the CFP selection committee as well.
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Texas, Oregon on upset alert in Week 11
None of us won the $2 billion Powerball Lottery or we would have more expensive things to do with our lives than read about college football. Nevertheless, our upset alerts had our first true lottery week as then-No. 6 Alabama and Oklahoma hit the turf. Those two wins netted us...
Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Nevada vs. Boise State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Nevada Wolf Pack have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Nevada and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Seahawks set to have the first player in NFL history to play a game in five different countries
Tom Brady won't be the only one breaking records Sunday when the NFL plays its first regular-season game ever in Germany. Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin is also going to be breaking a record, which will happen as soon as he sets foot on the field in Munich. Once the game...
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
Why Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have short-circuited and what can be done to fix it
Coming into this season, it was reasonable to expect that the Los Angeles Chargers would take a significant step forward. They added a ton of talent to their defense, and last season, they had one of the league's top offenses despite working with a clearly subpar offensive line. Perhaps they could even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.
Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Duke and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils will be strutting in after a win while Virginia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Ranking the best QB runs of all-time: Where does Lamar Jackson's best run fall on the list?
Like the three-point shot in basketball, there was a time when a quarterback run was like seeing Big Foot in the wilderness. Ironically, the origin of the position was centered around the running the ball. Founded in 1920, the NFL didn't have a 2,000-yard passer until 1942 (Cecil Isbell), and it would be 18 more years before the league had its first 3,000-yard passer (Frank Tripucka).
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
College football scores, rankings, highlights: No. 1 Georgia passes road test as top-10 teams make statements
Coming off its impressive Week 10 win over Tennessee, it would have been easy for No. 1 Georgia to suffer a letdown on the road at Mississippi State. Instead, the reigning national champions took care of business against Mike Leach's Bulldogs 45-19, locking up the SEC East in the process and cementing a showdown with No. 7 LSU in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in December. Despite a pair of sluggish performances against Kent State and Missouri early in the year, Georgia has been largely workmanlike in its quest to repeat as College Football Playoff champs, and Saturday's road win was the fourth in the past five games that came by at least 20 points.
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard disagrees with RB coach on maximum snap load: 'Whatever they need me to do, I got it'
For several years now, the Dallas Cowboys have been under-utilizing explosive running back Tony Pollard. In three-and-a-half(-ish) seasons, Pollard has 398 carries for 2,115 yards (5.3 per carry) and 13 touchdowns, as well as 94 receptions for 758 yards (8.1 per reception) and two additional scores. During that same span, Pollard has lagged far behind Ezekiel Elliott in snaps, rushing attempts, targets, and receptions, despite being the obviously more effective and (especially) explosive player. Zeke has 891 carries for 3,781 yards (4.2 per carry) and 32 scores, as well as 159 receptions for 1,077 yards (6.8 per reception) and six touchdowns since Pollard was drafted. In other words, Pollard has averaged 1.2 more yards per touch than Elliott but been given less than half as many touches.
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Sent to Triple-A
Espinoza cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Espinoza split time between Double-A, Triple-A and the majors in 2022, and he spent the final six weeks of the campaign with Iowa. The right-hander struggled across all three levels, with his 5.40 ERA over 18.1 big-league frames representing his best figure.
Bills vs. Vikings prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 10 best bets from proven computer model
One of the more highly anticipated matchups on the Week 10 NFL schedule is a cross-conference battle between two of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) set to host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off a tough 20-17 divisional loss to the New York Jets in which Allen hurt his elbow which has him as questionable for Sunday. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings extended their winning streak to six games with a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders. Matt Milano (oblique) and Tre'Davious White (knee) are listed as questionable for the Bills. Buffalo is 4-3-1 against the spread, while Minnesota is 3-4-1 ATS in 2022.
2022 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. LSU clinched as two of last three national champions meet in Atlanta
The 2022 SEC Championship Game participants are now official as Georgia and LSU on Saturday each clinched berths into the game following critical wins over Mississippi State and Arkansas, respectively. Winners of two of the last three College Football Playoff National Championships, the Bulldogs (2021) and Tigers (2019) will meet on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with a return to the CFP likely on the line for at least one of the programs.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles bolster stacked WR room, Ravens add help for Lamar Jackson
Quarterbacks are the focus of the 2023 NFL Draft. There are some teams obviously in the market for a young signal-caller and in position to select one as the draft order is currently constructed. If there are truly three quarterbacks who are viewed as being the cream of the crop, then teams need to be in the top three to guarantee one of those players. However, two teams -- Pittsburgh and Chicago -- may be the gate keepers for making that a reality. Those trade scenarios will be explored in the coming months as the draft order solidifies, but it is something to keep in mind.
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Isn't traveling to Germany
Goedeke (foot) won't travel to Germany for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich, effectively ruling him out for Week 10 action, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. This comes as no surprise after Goedeke failed to practice in any capacity Wednesday and Thursday. He'll miss his third game as a result of a foot injury, but the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye could position him to return to action Week 12 at Cleveland if he makes enough progress in his recovery. With Goedeke unavailable this weekend, Nick Leverett (illness) would be next in line to start at left guard.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss score, takeaways: No. 9 Tide survive No. 11 Rebels behind Bryce Young's three TDs
No. 9 Alabama rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to top No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 in a pivotal SEC West matchup Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart missed Jonathan Mingo in the end zone on fourth-and-16 from the 20-yard line to essentially end the game and hand the Crimson Tide a much-needed win after coach Nick Saban's squad lost two of the previous three.
