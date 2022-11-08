ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

What Lee County residents need to know as Tropical Storm Nicole threatens Florida

By Samantha Neely, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago

Just a little over a month after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, Floridians are now bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole 's landfall later this week.

Lee County officials held a press conference to prepare the public for the storm and its potential impacts to the already hurricane-battered region.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency about the storm on Monday.

Monitoring Nicole: Lee County monitoring possible approach of Nicole

Precautions taken: Ahead of Nicole, disaster recovery centers closing. FMB advises 'appropriate precautions'

Officials said they expect it to hit the southeast region as a Category 1 hurricane, making landfall either Wednesday or Thursday. They also anticipate 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.

Lee County Chairman Cecil Pendergrass spoke about the need to prepare regardless of the storm's path.

"We will be recognizing that Tropical Storm Nicole is not a hurricane but we are preparing as a county because we know our community is steadily recovering from here," Pendergrass said. "We encourage you to monitor the forecast and it could be changed. Don't focus on the cone, we all experienced some wind and rain."

Here is are the main questions answered during the meeting:

Are there going to be any shelters open?

Yes, two shelters will open for residents, particularly those from the barrier islands, who can't shelter in their damaged homes.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, a shelter will open at North Fort Myers Recreation Center,  2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers and Estero Recreation Center located at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero, FL 33928.

Officials remind residents the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, will not open today because it is a polling place.

The center is pet-friendly.

"Remember these are sheltering options because there has been no call for evacuation nor do we anticipate evacuation orders to come from this tropical storm," Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais. "It really is for the comfort of residents in those parts of the county, particularly the barrier islands, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Pine Island, who are living under less than ideal conditions "

Will there be transportation to the shelter?

Yes.

For those unable to get transportation the county has deployed an emergency transportation. Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the county website will show nine locations where residents can take a bus to the shelter.

If you cannot access the information on the website, officials add residents can call United Way at 211 to get the locations.

What will be closed or open starting today?

  • Schools — announcements will come soon
  • County offices —announcement will come soon
  • Disaster Recovery Centers — Fort Myers Beach and Pine Island closed as of today; the rest will close Thursday and Friday. Reopening decisions will come next week.

I have a pile of debris outside my property. What should I do?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPjPL_0j3DHhuv00

Officials ask that resident document the piles of debris outside their homes before and after the storm passes through.

"For the sake of FEMA reimbursement on these activities should we have to spend additional money on these storms, (they have) to be documented separately, one from the other," Desjarlais said. "We can't mix all of the debris together."

Officials stressed they are picking up debris as rapidly as they can in the coming days.

Garbage and recycling schedules will remain normal unless announced otherwise.

What preparation is being done to bridges ahead of Nicole?

As of now, there will be no limited access to the bridges until wind speeds are more than 45 mph.

Samantha Neely is a business and Pine Island news reporter for the Fort Myers News-Press. You can email her at sneely@gannett or on Twitter @newsbyneely.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What Lee County residents need to know as Tropical Storm Nicole threatens Florida

