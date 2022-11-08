Subway robbery suspect arrested at movie theater

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Enfield Police arrest a Subway robbery suspect at a local movie theater.

Police say Richard Rowland, 22, of Enfield, allegedly brandished a switchblade-type knife at the Subway on Enfield Street around 4:34 p.m. Monday in order to get the employee to open the cash register.

The suspect took cash from the register and tip jar before fleeing.

Following several hours of investigation that turned up the sweatshirt he was wearing, Police received the report of possible crack cocaine use in the bathroom of the Cinemark Movie Theater around 9:14 p.m.

It was determined that it was Rowland who was in the bathroom for an extended period of time.

He was linked to the Subway robbery and arrested in connection with both incidents.

Rowland is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the incident at Cinemark on a $5,000 bond. He's charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace with a $50,000 bond in connection with the Subway robbery.