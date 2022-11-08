Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Kings

Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played an exhilarating game at the Chase Center that came down to the final possession.

Steph Curry was brilliant, scoring 47 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out assists.

He also shot an outstanding 17/24 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range.

The Warriors won the game 116-113 to snap a five-game losing streak.

After the game, the two-time MVP sent out a tweet with four photos.

Curry: "Sour...Sweet...W... #CurryBrand @warriors "

He wore super cool shoes that were Sour Patch Kids themed, and the post has nearly 13,000 likes on Twitter.

The four-time NBA Champion has an apparel line with Under Armour.

As for the Warriors, this game was crucial because they had been slumping.

Three of the five teams they lost to on their losing streak did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs (Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets).

Curry has been one of the Warriors' only bright spots to start the season.

He's currently averaging 32.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

In addition, he's shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range.

They will now get an extended off-period as they don't play their next game until Friday night against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One of their biggest struggles has been their 0-6 record on the road, but two of their next three games will be played at home.

They have won four NBA Championships in the last eight seasons, so it's more than likely that they will turn their season around soon.