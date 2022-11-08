Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter
Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
The 43rd Annual Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition begins this weekend
TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition will begin with an opening reception at the Temple College Visual Arts Complex Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. This competition and exhibition will showcase original artwork from over 40 central Texas high schools and colleges. The...
Veterans Day | Check out these deals, events celebrating our brave service men, woman
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 celebrate and remember your veterans this weekend at these events. Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segements on veterans. Veterans Day is this Friday, 6 News has compiled a list of different events and deals that are happening across our viewing area.
Temple, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Temple. The Waxahachie High School football team will have a game with Temple High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. The Temple High School football team will have a game with Waxahachie High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
Army Criminal Investigation Division offers reward for information in death of Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a Fort Hood soldier. Sgt. Jesse Cruz died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 13 after leaving Joker's Bar and Grill in Killeen.
Waco cancels Veterans Day Parade due to weather
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has cancelled the 2022 Veterans Day Parade due to inclement weather on Friday, Nov. 11. The event was set to start at 11 a.m. This decision comes after a heavy downpour of rain and hail hit the central Texas area Friday morning.
Here’s Why the Killeen, Texas Veterans Day Parade Has Been Cancelled
For the last couple of days, I’ve been trying to make sure that Killeen, Texas is well aware of how the weather change is going to be extremely drastic starting Friday. I hate that the weather is going to be severe tomorrow, especially since it is Veterans Day. WHY...
forthoodsentinel.com
Armed Services YMCA opens food market
HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen held a grand opening for their new Five-Star Food Market, Oct. 27 in Harker Heights, with the goal of strengthening military families, supporting healthy lifestyles and assisting service members and their families in connecting to the community. The market will...
Killeen Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is from a separate segment. Killeen Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon stabbing at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, 5600 block of South Highway 195. One man is dead and another is in custody, according to Killeen PD. Police say...
Beverly Hills offers influenza vaccines
BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — The City of Beverly Hills is doing its part to protect Central Texans by offering influenza vaccinations at City Hall. The flu vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the community room at City Hall, located at 3418 Memorial Drive in Beverly Hills, Texas.
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
Red Cross aiding two Harker Heights locals after fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are displaced after a fire in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The department reported that the fire occurred at 810 S. Amy Lane #18. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:03 p.m., and reported smoke and flames appearing from the front side of the structure.
Tickets on sale for Sammons Community Center's Annual Senior Christmas Dinner
TEMPLE, Texas — Tis the season, it is once again time for Sammons Community Center to welcome the community to their 22nd Annual Senior Christmas Dinner!. The theme of this year's dinner is "A Merry and Bright Senior Christmas Dinner". The event will be held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Man charged with human trafficking in McLennan County
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man has been booked into McLennan County Jail after being extradited on charges of human trafficking. Christepher Menson, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was extradited from Las Vegas to McLennan County on Nov. 10 on a charge of trafficking a minor, according to authorities. Authorities...
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
Waco celebrates completion of improvements along I-35
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is celebrating the culmination of years of work, with a ribbon cutting commemorating the completion of over 12 miles of improvements to I-35 in the city. The improvements were led by the Texas Department of Transportation, and were reportedly completed ahead of...
"Our deepest condolences" | Fort Hood releases statement on death of soldier in fatal crash
FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's note | The video below is on a previous segment. "The 1st Cavalry Division is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a member from our team." Ford Hood has released a statement identifying Fort hood Soldier Jacob "Black Jack" Oswald. `. Oswald died...
fox7austin.com
$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death
KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
KWTX
Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
KCEN
Waco, TX
