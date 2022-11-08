ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

WacoTrib.com

Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter

Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco cancels Veterans Day Parade due to weather

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has cancelled the 2022 Veterans Day Parade due to inclement weather on Friday, Nov. 11. The event was set to start at 11 a.m. This decision comes after a heavy downpour of rain and hail hit the central Texas area Friday morning.
WACO, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Armed Services YMCA opens food market

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen held a grand opening for their new Five-Star Food Market, Oct. 27 in Harker Heights, with the goal of strengthening military families, supporting healthy lifestyles and assisting service members and their families in connecting to the community. The market will...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Beverly Hills offers influenza vaccines

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — The City of Beverly Hills is doing its part to protect Central Texans by offering influenza vaccinations at City Hall. The flu vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the community room at City Hall, located at 3418 Memorial Drive in Beverly Hills, Texas.
BEVERLY HILLS, TX
KWTX

New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
WOODWAY, TX
KCEN

Red Cross aiding two Harker Heights locals after fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are displaced after a fire in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The department reported that the fire occurred at 810 S. Amy Lane #18. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:03 p.m., and reported smoke and flames appearing from the front side of the structure.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Man charged with human trafficking in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man has been booked into McLennan County Jail after being extradited on charges of human trafficking. Christepher Menson, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was extradited from Las Vegas to McLennan County on Nov. 10 on a charge of trafficking a minor, according to authorities. Authorities...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Waco celebrates completion of improvements along I-35

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is celebrating the culmination of years of work, with a ribbon cutting commemorating the completion of over 12 miles of improvements to I-35 in the city. The improvements were led by the Texas Department of Transportation, and were reportedly completed ahead of...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death

KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
WACO, TX
