West Memphis, AR

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a pedestrian suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in front of the Dollar General store located at 1616 North Church St., according to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Driver crashes into store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing man from Memphis found dead, authorities say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man reported missing for nearly a month was recently found dead, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 7 from Cromwell Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Police said that he left on foot and had “a condition that requires medication.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

One detained after pedestrian struck in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a pedestrian was struck in north Memphis Tuesday afternoon. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood, north of Peres Ave., about 4 p.m. They found a man had been hit and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

