Two killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspects still at large, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Raleigh. On Jun. 12 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive. When officers arrived, they were told a white 2014 Nissan Maxima ran into a 2013 Toyota...
Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during the […]
Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
Memphis man asks for ride, shoots at driver and steals his car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly shot at a driver who had given him a ride just moments earlier, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Court documents show that Dontavius Barron, 24, is accused of carjacking and attempted second-degree murder during...
Man shot to death in Fox Meadows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
Man fired shots at people from stolen rifle, smashed Ferrari window, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a stolen rifle at people and smashing the back window of a Ferrari. On Nov. 8, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Snowden Circle, where a black Dodge Ram was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.
Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
Suspect charged after man shot multiple times while sleeping in alley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in downtown Memphis Wednesday night. On Nov. 9 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hamlin Place and Poplar Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound, police...
Kait 8
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a pedestrian suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in front of the Dollar General store located at 1616 North Church St., according to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department.
Kait 8
Driver crashes into store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
Man kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, fights deputies during arrest at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and kidnapping her over a lottery ticket, then fighting deputies during his arrest at a local gas station. On Nov. 8, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies took a missing persons report in the 1000...
West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
Memphis Police search for answers after 13-year-old girl was shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning in Frayser. MPD officers said they responded to the shooting just before 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4072 Leweir St., near Georgian Hills Park. ABC24 confirmed the girl was inside the home when she was shot.
Inmate accused of stabbing 5 family members, killing 2, dies at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate accused of stabbing five people, killing two of them, died at 201 Poplar on Nov. 4, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO identified that inmate as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell on Thursday. Isabell was being held on two charges of first-degree...
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Bartlett gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after a deadly shooting Tuesday night at a gas station. BPD said officers were called to the Shell station in the 6300 block of Highway 70 about 9 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man shot, and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital – Bartlett, where he died from his injuries.
Missing man from Memphis found dead, authorities say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man reported missing for nearly a month was recently found dead, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 7 from Cromwell Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Police said that he left on foot and had “a condition that requires medication.”
Man who broke into Whitehaven church charged with 8 total burglaries, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man Memphis Police said burglarized a Memphis church was arrested and charged with a string of other burglaries in the area. According to police, 49-year-old Reginald Pree has been charged with burglarizing eight total buildings in Memphis. His burglary spree dates back to October 17,...
One detained after pedestrian struck in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a pedestrian was struck in north Memphis Tuesday afternoon. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood, north of Peres Ave., about 4 p.m. They found a man had been hit and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
