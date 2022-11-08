ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska’s Myles Farmer Arrested for DUI, Suspended

By Kaleb Henry
 4 days ago
Nebraska safety Myles Famer was stopped by Lincoln police over the weekend and cited for driving under the influence.

Lincoln Police Department Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Farmer was stopped by an LPD officer at 10th and P streets around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for failing to use a turn signal. LPD says the officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted.

Police say Farmer had a blood alcohol content of .123 and was cited and released for DUI and failing to use a turn signal.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph issued a statement Tuesday:

“I was informed on Sunday morning of an incident involving Myles Farmer this weekend. Myles is a good young man, but understands he used poor judgement and made a mistake on Saturday night. The result of poor judgement and mistakes is consequences and discipline. In addition to penalties he may face through the legal system, Myles is suspended for this week’s game at Michigan and will be subject to internal discipline.”

Farmer, in his fourth year at Nebraska, has started all nine games this season and is the team's second-leading tackler.

