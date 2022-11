Houston Police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly throwing a can of beer at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the Astros’ victory parade on Thursday, capping a nasty day for the junior senator that included being incessantly booed by baseball fans. The incident occurred as Cruz rode down Smith Street atop an open-back humvee, waving to the crowd of thousands who were celebrating their team’s 2022 World Series win. Clips showed the crowd jeering Cruz, throwing their thumbs down or their middle fingers up, and screaming “fuck you, Ted!” Then, according to a string of videos posted to Twitter, a...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO