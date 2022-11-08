ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

$110M Community Maritime Park apartment project 'financially infeasible,' developer says

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

A planned $110 million apartment and retail development in downtown Pensacola may be the latest victim of rising construction prices.

Inspired Communities of Florida sent a letter to the city of Pensacola on Monday notifying the city that its proposed project for lots 4 and 5 at Community Maritime Park had become "financially infeasible" and asked the city to consider extending its lease option until the market conditions improve.

The developer, along with its partner EJ Smith Enterprises, owned by famed NFL running back and Pensacola native Emmitt Smith, had proposed to build up to 600 apartment units, a 900-space parking garage and up to 50,000 square feet of retail space on the two key Maritime Park lots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KR334_0j3DFx9P00

The parking garage would allow the rest of the developable lots at Community Maritime Park to be built following the West Main Master Plan that was approved in 2019.

Lease option wins approval: Community Maritime Park $110 million apartment and retail proposal wins first approval

Three proposals for Maritime Park: Proposals for key Community Maritime Park lots include 21-story towers, convention center

The city and Inspired Communities have been negotiating since February , with the largest sticking point being the shared ownership of the parking garage.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said as recently as September that the main issues with the garage had been worked out, and he hoped a final lease could be brought to City Council before he left office.

However, at the last October council meeting , he told the council there would only be an "update" at his final council meeting this week.

In the letter sent Monday, Dennis Pemberton with Inspired Communities cited numerous reasons for the change in the company's outlook on the project, including rising inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain issues, construction labor shortages, increasing geopolitical tensions and the high probability of a recession.

Pemberton added that construction cost have increased 30% since the project was first proposed.

"These factors have made the currently conceived project financially infeasible," Pemberton wrote.

Latest change at Maritime Park: Pensacola Blue Wahoos get OK from city to build batting cage facility at Maritime Park

Pemberton also noted that Inspired Communities had spent more than $250,000 so far on the project in addition to lease option payments to the city, which totals $30,000.

"We propose that we suspend the lease negotiation discussion while we allow the economic conditions to stabilize," Pemberton wrote. "At this time, it cannot be determined how long this will take."

Inspired Communities' lease option is set to expire in February 2024, and Pemberton proposed negotiating a new lease option agreement "that, among other things, includes an extension of the Feb. 28, 2024, expiration date."

The Pensacola City Council received an update on the project at its Monday agenda conference.

Real estate broker Andrew Rothfeder, who is representing the city in negotiations with the company, told the council that "the among other things" stood out to him in the letter, and one of the first things he would do is to find out what those other things are.

However, Robinson said extending the lease option beyond February 2024 may be a problem for the city.

Pensacola Chief Financial Officer Amy Lovoy explained to the council that because the city plans to finance its share of the parking garage cost with Community Redevelopment Agency funds, there is a ticking clock on those funds.

The CRA allows the city to collect both city and county's share of property tax in the CRA that then must be spent on improving the area inside the CRA district. State law requires all local governments to end CRAs by the end of 2043.

"As that period of time over which we have to finance a parking garage become shorter, either we have to shorten our financing period, which is fine, but that makes the annual payment go up," Lovoy said. "Or we have to extend it beyond the sunset period of the CRA, in which case we lose the county-wide millage that we're currently collecting and would not have that money to help us pay for the financing of that parking garage."

Robinson said during his press conference Monday that it may be worth pivoting to focus on another parcel currently under a lease option with the Valencia Hotel Group, which has a proposed building a 180-room hotel on a waterfront lot next to Nick's Boathouse restaurant . The project has been on hold to wait for the construction of the parking garage.

Robinson said it might be possible to allow the hotel to use the existing surface parking until a parking garage can be built.

Rothfeder, who pointed out he isn't representing the city in the hotel negotiations, said he didn't see a reason why that would not be possible if all parties agree.

"Assuming we do the analysis that says we have enough parking here to meet the needs that we have and (the hotel), let's go," Rothfeder said.

Inspired Communities' next lease option payment is due in December, when the city will have a new City Council and mayor. The lease option allows Inspired Communities to end the agreement at any time.

Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves told the News Journal the letter means the city needs to do its homework about what is the next step for Community Maritime Park.

"That certainly could be a future working with Inspired," Reeves said. "But it might be a situation with the economic climate where we have to entertain a fresh start and fresh eyes on the whole thing. The bottom line for now is we will continue to honor our agreement with Inspired, and any adjustment to that is going to require some due diligence on our part to figure out the best next step for Pensacola."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5wbl_0j3DFx9P00

Council President Ann Hill asked if there isn't a way to move forward with Inspired Communities, would the city then have to consider the next applicant to a 2021 request for proposals for the two lots . Inspired Communities was selected second after a proposed conference center the council preferred fell apart.

A third proposal similar to Inspired Communities was put forward by Caldwell Associates but at the time wanted more information from the city about what it wanted to see on the project.

Rothfeder said if the deal does fall apart with Inspired Communities, his first call would be to Caldwell Associates.

"Whether we're obligated or not, of course, that would be the first people I would call," Rothfeder said.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: $110M Community Maritime Park apartment project 'financially infeasible,' developer says

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 279-Unit CCRC in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Knollwood Healthcare & Gordon Oaks Senior Living, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Mobile. Originally constructed in 1985 and expanded in 1987, 1993 and 1996, the property features 279 units of skilled nursing, independent living,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
SILVERHILL, AL
OBA

Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
FOLEY, AL
wuwf.org

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color

Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Officials: Boat catches fire near Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A boat caught on fire near Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp off Beach Drive in Destin Saturday afternoon. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the passengers on the boat tried to put out the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful and had to abandon ship. An Okaloosa...
DESTIN, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million

458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
wuwf.org

Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors

The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Veterans Day 2022 events in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Veterans Day, Nov. 11 falls on a Friday for 2022, making a perfect setup for a military support-filled weekend in Northwest Florida. Below is a list of events and attractions around Okaloosa County. Destin Nov. 10 – At 6:00 p.m. the Destin Library will present a special Veterans Day program featuring local author, Gregory […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location

Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
NAVARRE, FL
ssrnews.com

Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal

Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons

Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
DESTIN, FL
Ana Kimber

Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act Voted Down in Baldwin County

If you have seen the signs scattered along the roadways in Baldwin County Alabama that say " VOTE NO" and wondered what they meant, keep reading. The Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act, which would allow issues such as overgrown lawns, noise, and animal control to fall under the county commission’s scope of responsibility, was a hot topic this week.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Blakeley State Park expands with new heritage trails

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Truckloads of gravel are going down at the entrance to Historic Blakeley State Park’s newest set of trails. “To my knowledge, there’s no other trail system like this nationally, so it’s a unique area and unique opportunity to explore an overlooked part of history,” said Blakeley State Park Director Mike […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy