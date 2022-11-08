MARYSVILLE – Prior to the regular meeting of the Marysville City Council Monday, the members of the council’s Public Safety/Service Committee will meet at the new Water Treatment Plant, 18000 Raymond Road, where the committee members will take a tour of the new construction. Also on the agenda for the Committee is a discussion the roundabout which is proposed for the State Route 31/Creekview Drive intersection north of the city.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO