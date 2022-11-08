ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – November 10, 2022

A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Shemarr D. Jones, age 22 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 2:10am Arrest Warrant. A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Veterans Day Observed In Union County

UNION COUNTY – All federal, state and local government agencies and offices will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day, the one day of the year where Americans give thanks to those who have served in uniform to protect our country and freedoms. Governmental offices and...
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Local Housing Challenges To Be Discussed At Community and Business Impact Event

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Community and Business Leaders Impact event which will focus on the metro-Columbus region’s pressing need for affordable housing. The free event is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of Union Rural Electric Cooperative, 15461 E. U.S. Route 36.
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Safety/Service Committee To Tour Water Treatment Plant

MARYSVILLE – Prior to the regular meeting of the Marysville City Council Monday, the members of the council’s Public Safety/Service Committee will meet at the new Water Treatment Plant, 18000 Raymond Road, where the committee members will take a tour of the new construction. Also on the agenda for the Committee is a discussion the roundabout which is proposed for the State Route 31/Creekview Drive intersection north of the city.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

M.A.D.E. Task Force Makes 9 Arrests

As a result of a nine-month investigation into alleged drug sales and use in Northern Union County, the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement (M.A.D.E.) Task Force presented multiple cases to the Union County Grand Jury on November 4, 2022. The grand jury returned a total of sixty-one (61) indictments involving twenty-one (21) individuals.
UNION COUNTY, OH

