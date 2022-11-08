ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

An Atlantan shares lessons learned while working the polls

By Kamille Whittaker
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35azKI_0j3DFecq00
Linda Boyd

Photograph by Lynsey Weatherspoon

Atlantans is a first-person account of the familiar strangers who make the city tick. This month’s is poll woker Linda Boyd, as told to Kamille Whittaker.

One of the first things my mom had me do when I graduated from college was get registered to vote and sign up to work the election polls. I remember always going with her to vote. She made sure all her children—all nine of us—were exposed to the process.

I didn’t know a lot about politics beyond that, though. I once worked on a campaign for my college dorm mother, and I knew that [former Atlanta Mayor] Maynard Jackson was the commencement speaker at my graduation. I was extremely impressed— and in love —with him.

There were quite a few notable elections going on in 1981 once I graduated. Ambassador Andrew Young was running for mayor; Marvin Arrington Sr. was running for city council president. I was 24, and I volunteered to work with several campaigns, and then signed up to be a poll worker as well.

I currently live in East Point, but back then, I lived in Southwest Atlanta and over in Northwest Atlanta off what was called Hightower Road at the time—not far from Douglass High School.

When I began working the polls, I was blessed enough to be stationed at Salem Baptist Church, which was near where I lived on Baker Road, so I could just walk there. The team that was managing that precinct was a family—a grandmother, granddaughter, and grandson. The grandmother was already in her late ’70s and she was as efficient as could be. It was a joy to work with that family.

I’ve worked at numerous locations since then and shifted into early voting, where we work at a precinct for 21 days, three weeks prior to the actual election day. That has been a different kind of experience. It’s long hours; since I usually work in the capacity of an assistant poll manager, I’m there early at 6 a.m. The poll usually closes at seven, but it might be as late as eight or nine o’clock—whatever it takes to close everything down properly. Depending on the popularity or importance of the election, it can be as late as one or two in the morning.

I was working in a Buckhead precinct during Barack Obama’s second election when, not far from closing time, a man asked, Why are you here? Why are you in this precinct? Why aren’t you working where you live? I was astonished. Was he implying that people who looked like me don’t live in this area and don’t vote in the precinct? You just need to go where you live and be over there , he continued. There was still a long line. Everybody froze.

He felt like he was letting me have it. So I said, “Sir, you can go downtown and file a complaint and you can sign up to do this work yourself, but you’re not going to stand here and insult me for serving the community.” He turned red and stomped out the door.

I’ll never forget how it made me feel, but that incident was an outlier. Most times people are very warm, patient, and express gratitude. One said, My people fought for this right for me. It should take as long as you need to get it right for me to be able to do this correctly and legitimately . So, the passion comes from both ends; that includes the poll watchers.

The last election, in May, I was stationed at the High Museum. We had a line outside the door and down the walkway. One poll watcher was standing too close to where I was processing voter information. I felt uncomfortable and told her as much. Another poll watcher, a woman who lived in the area near Colony Square, had been observing us for three weeks. She took it upon herself to remind people in the line outside of the rules: phones away, talk quietly, no campaigning within 150 feet of the polling place, no political conversations. When I spoke with her later, she said she had observed how kind we were being with the public, and it inspired her to step up as a citizen. Poll watchers were not all looking for what we’re doing wrong. Some of them are looking and giving us props for what we may be doing right.

There have been so many changes to the voting process—some that I feel put limits on the public’s right to vote, like the fact that there are more ballot drop boxes on the north side of town than on the south side, or prohibitions on passing out blankets, water bottles, and chairs for the elderly in long lines. But at the end of the day, most of us are just trying to make this process go smoothly, one vote at a time.

This article appears in our November 2022 issue.

The post An Atlantan shares lessons learned while working the polls appeared first on Atlanta Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff will be held at State Farm Arena and open to Georgia residents

Takeoff, the Grammy-nominated rapper who made up one-third of Atlanta superstar group Migos, was killed early Tuesday morning at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at State Farm Arena at noon on November 11 at State Farm Arena. The post Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff will be held at State Farm Arena and open to Georgia residents appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice

On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
georgiastatesignal.com

Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?

The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
ATLANTA, GA
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta Magazine

Troy, MI
81
Followers
90
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Magazine is the authority on Atlanta, providing a mix of long-form nonfiction, lively lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles.

 https://www.atlantamagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy