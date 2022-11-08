Deputies arrest property owner in Navarre shooting, deems Stand Your Ground does not apply

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 47-year-old Navarre man suspected to be the shooter in a Monday morning shooting in Navarre.

Deputies arrested Joshua Huston just after 11 p.m. Monday and charged him with attempted second-degree murder of 44-year-old Myrick Brock Hamilton, who was trespassing on Huston's property, according to an SRSO press release.

According to the SRSO, Hamilton originally gave deputies a false name, stating he was a man by the name of Jermiah Hamilton.

"After further investigation and consultation with the State Attorney's Office, it was determined that Stand Your Ground did not apply and a warrant was requested for Joshua Huston," a press release said.

According to an SRSO warrant affidavit, deputies went to a property in the 2000 block of Pine Ranch Drive around 2 a.m. in response to the reported shooting. Investigators made contact with Huston, who had reportedly fired the weapon.

Huston reportedly told deputies he was in a sleeping bag on an undeveloped lot next to his home because he suspected someone had been stealing from the property. He said during the night he was "startled" by an unknown male trying to enter a RV on the lot.

The affidavit said that Huston claimed during his initial 911 call that he was "attacked."

Authorities say that after Huston allegedly shot Hamilton, Hamilton left the area and was later located by a Bloodhound Unit in a nearby abandoned building with a gunshot wound to his arm. Hamilton was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators noted they found no signs of a sleeping bag on the property. They did report finding a chair in the tree line and four .223 casings near the RV.

The SRSO affidavit says the location of Hamilton's gunshot wound shows "the victim was likely turned away from Huston when he was shot."

The report states prior to the incident, "Huston made the decision to stay on the property armed with an AR-15 rifle for the purpose of catching the victim trespassing on his property." Huston, despite his initial claim he was attacked, showed no sign of injury, and deputies wrote there was no indication he had made any prior reports of theft or trespassing.

Huston was arrested "based on the totality of these circumstances," the affidavit says.

Huston is currently held in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond, pending first appearance.

