Chile’s Empresas Copec posts 35.5% drop in Q3 net profit
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec on Friday posted a 35.5% decrease in its third-quarter net profit versus a year earlier, mainly driven by a drop in non-operating income. The company’s net profit stood at $474 million, while net revenue rose 19.7% to $7.9 billion. Earnings before interest,...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 million of shares in China’s BYD, filing shows
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.14 billion ($145.38 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares to 16.62% on Nov....
UK recruiters plan record pay rises but real wages lag inflation -CIPD
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British employers are planning the biggest pay hikes in a decade to fill roles but real-term wages will still grow more slowly than inflation, a survey showed on Monday.
Delivery Hero heads for strongest weekly gain on record
LONDON (Reuters) – Delivery hero rallied on Friday, extending gains to head for a 30% gain this week, its strongest weekly rise on record, after the loss-making German takeaway food company delivered an upbeat growth outlook. Delivery Hero shares rose 11.3%, getting a lift from the broader stock market,...
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Exodus of first-time buyers puts brakes on UK housing market
First-time buyers pulled back most from purchasing a home after the increase in mortgage costs following the mini-budget, according to a report showing a widespread slowdown in the property market. Figures from the property platform Rightmove show buyer demand fell 20% in October compared with a year ago, as house-hunters...
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world’s poorest – FAO
LONDON (Reuters) – Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe’s poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
China’s Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia’s state pharma firms
JAKARTA (Reuters) – China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund INA will become investors in the Southeast Asian country’s state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday. Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma...
Airbus fed regulator talking points on Qatar jet row, court told
LONDON (Reuters) – Airbus sought to exert influence over the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damaged A350 jets, providing the agency with a “Line To Take” when communicating with others, a UK court heard on Friday. “Airbus sought to, and...
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually – CNBC Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. “He is unable to attend because…there are incidents in the United States and he must...
Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc is delaying its expansion plans in China due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty there and putting more focus on India and Indonesia, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday. As well as making its own vehicles, Gogoro has electric...
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
