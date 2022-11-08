Read full article on original website
Helmet-Less Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate Win Vs. Falcons
Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Maybe a little too amped up. After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Long-Shot' to Play vs. Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals may be facing backup quarterback John Wolford, as Matthew Stafford was deemed a "long-shot" to play for the Los Angeles Rams.
Colts Legend Dwight Freeney Hilariously Answers If He Would've Taken Indy's HC Job
Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday. But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?
XFL Draft Week Officially Set for Three-Day Event in Las Vegas
The XFL officially has a draft date. After releasing the new team names and logos in October, the league has set the player draft for Nov. 15 through Nov. 17. XFL Draft Week will be held at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. After holding abbreviated seasons in 2001...
UCLA Football Falls to Arizona in Shocking Upset at the Rose Bowl
The Bruins were unable to hold off the Wildcats, and their shots to the end zone in the final seconds each wound up falling short.
