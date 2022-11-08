Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Fallon Has Stinging Suggestion For Why Herschel Walker Is Climbing In Polls
Jimmy Fallon joked on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” that he’s “actually not surprised” that Donald Trump-backed former football star Herschel Walker is reportedly climbing in the polls in his Georgia U.S. Senate race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. “He’s somehow the...
BET
Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West
Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race
LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
This is a very interesting comparison of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Lakers News: Guess Who Lakers Fans Want To Trade After Latest Loss?
And no, it's not Russell Westbrook.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School's Dunk Contest
LeBron James’s sons put on a clinic in a recent high school basketball showcase.
Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Admission On Crushing Loss To Alabama
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered a crushing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. Despite holding the lead for the majority of the game, the Rebels failed to close things out against the No. 9 team in the country. Kiffin's squad surrendered their lead in...
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral
Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Kyrie Irving Supplants LeBron James As Most Hated NBA Player, Data Says
The gambling website BetOnline.ag collected the data from Twitter since start of the season
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Response To Nebraska Rumors
Earlier this week, a rumor emerged suggesting Deion Sanders would be the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The rumor floated around for a few hours on Friday morning before Sanders responded. 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor by saying, "No truth to it, my brother," to Eric Strickland.
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
648K+
Followers
83K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0