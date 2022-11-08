BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County History Center will be hosting an escape room through the end of the year. An escape room is an interactive and immersive game where two to six players work together to discover clues, open locks, solve riddles, and complete brain teasers to solve the mystery and escape within 50 minutes. Teams are often made up of friends, coworkers, or even strangers.

