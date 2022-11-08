Read full article on original website
Two Injured in Crash on Bennetts Valley Highway
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision in Huston Township on Monday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred at 4:08 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2003 Chevrolet...
Two Injured in Collision on Route 255
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 255 in Huston Township on Monday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255), in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Earlier this month, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents...
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Beef Tips Over Noodles Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, November 14 – Hamburger steak or Hot Dogs. Tuesday, November 15 – Ham, Cabbage and Potatoes, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant. Wednesday, November 16 – Stuffed Peppers, Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner. Thursday,...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
Kerle Tire Game Two of the Week Showcases Brookville and Central Clarion in Playoff Tilt
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game Two of the Week will feature a Saturday night playoff matchup between Brookville and Central Clarion, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Diehl Stadium in Karns City. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at...
Jefferson County History Center to Host Escape Room Through End of the Year
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County History Center will be hosting an escape room through the end of the year. An escape room is an interactive and immersive game where two to six players work together to discover clues, open locks, solve riddles, and complete brain teasers to solve the mystery and escape within 50 minutes. Teams are often made up of friends, coworkers, or even strangers.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Veterans Day – Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
SPONSORED: Stop at Cousin Basils Today for a Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner or Chicken and Biscuits
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils is offering a stuffed pork chop dinner or chicken and biscuits on Sunday as their specials, or order from their fine dining menu!. Sunday’s Special: Stuffed Pork Chop Dinners & Chicken and Biscuits. – Served with one side and choice of Cole...
STAYING GROUNDED: Brockway Turns to Jendy Cuello, Running Game to Move on to D9 Class A Championship Game with 7-3 Win Over Redbank Valley
DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jendy Cuello lowered his head and plowed forward. He zigged. He zagged. He showed vision. He made quick cuts. (Pictured above, Brockway running back Jendy Cuello breaks free for some of his 169 yards during the Rovers’ 7-3 win over Redbank Valley on Saturday afternoon/photo by Madison McFarland)
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Veggie Cheese Squares
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Veggie Cheese Squares – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large skillet, saute broccoli and red pepper in oil. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Spoon into a greased 9-in.-square baking dish. -In another large bowl, combine eggs, milk, 3/4 cup cheese,...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Cheese Cupcakes
3 – 8 oz. packages of cream cheese, softened. -In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, 1 cup sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. -Spoon into foil-lined muffin cups. Bake at 300° for 25-30 minutes (or until...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Breakfast Bread Bowls
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Breakfast Bread Bowls – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. You can personalize this recipe however you like best!. 4 crusty hard rolls (4 inches wide) 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mushrooms. 4 large eggs. 1/8 teaspoon salt. 1/8 teaspoon pepper. 1/4 cup shredded...
STONEWALLED: Defense Keys Central Clarion’s Win Over Brookville to Snag District 9 Class 2A Title
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The old saying that defense wins championships certainly held true for Central Clarion as the Wildcats totally shut Brookville down in claiming a 35-0 victory over the Raiders for the District 9 Class 2A championship on Saturday evening at Diehl Stadium in Karns City.
