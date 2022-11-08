Read full article on original website
GVL Police searching for deaf and mute teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Niyo Elisa is deaf and mute. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night near Cleaveland Street. He is wearing a blue shirt with a white polo emblem, black and blue plaid shorts, and flip-flops....
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
Upstate family speaks out after woman and baby found dead
The family of Clarrissa Winchester, spoke to 7NEWS on Friday, after she was found dead with her newborn son Wednesday night.
Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old,...
Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
Family remembers son after remains found in NC
The family said Quintin Roark, 27, went missing in July in the same area where officials identified human remains Wednesday.
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office releases new details in deputy involved shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office recently released new details related to a deputy involved shooting that killed one person. Our FOX Carolina crews are working on editing body cam footage from the incident so it’s presentable for our viewers. Deputies say Greenville County...
Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home.
Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
One person killed in crash on Highway 25 in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Greenville County, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Highway 25 at Old Buncombe Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2014 truck was driving north on Highway 25...
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina
MARIETTA, S.C. — A man was arrested Thursday after two bodies were found in a Slater-Marietta home, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to WYFF, the Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of a woman who had been reported missing and the body of a “recently-born” baby Wednesday evening.
Investigation underway after dogs found shot within minutes in Cherokee Co.
Beth Osmemt, the humane society's director and treasurer, told 7NEWS animal control picked up the two dogs, Moose and Cash, last week. She said the animal shelter called her team to ask for emergency medical assistance when they learned of the dogs' injuries.
Trooper injured in hit-and-run released from Upstate hospital
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was injured in a hit-and-run was released from the hospital in Greenville County Friday morning.
Woman killed in SUV crash while walking on Morganton street
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
Honoring Veterans Day
First Alert Forecast- November 11th
Suspect appears in court after mother, newborn found dead
