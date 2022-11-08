ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game

In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration. Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
Look: Bill Cowher Is Furious With NFL Head Coaching Hire

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is the latest person to criticize the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday. On CBS Sports' pregame show Sunday, Cowher spoke at length about Saturday, who he said has turned down opportunities to join the Colts' staff as an assistant coach in the past because he wanted to continue doing his television work and wasn't sure if he was suited for the coaching lifestyle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Olivia Dunne Reacts To Message From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

On Friday morning, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac shared a message for LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. "I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Look: Tom Brady Has A 6-Word Message For German Crowd

Tom Brady got another international win on Sunday morning. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks as the Bucs are now 5-5 this season. Brady is also now 4-0 all-time away from the United States. He only needed six words to reveal how...
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Retirement Admission

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, choosing to step away from the game at the age of 44. Of course, Brady's decision was not a final one, as he came out of retirement after about a month, playing the 2022 regular season (and perhaps more).
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory

No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch. Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch. Seriously. But the rumored girlfriend...
GREEN BAY, WI
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football. Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL World Thinking Of Devin White's Family This Weekend

Devin White had a heavy heart during Sunday morning's Buccaneers-Seahawks game in Munich, Germany. White lost his father earlier in the week and he made sure to honor him with one heck of a performance. He finished the game with nine total tackles (eight solo), two sacks, and one forced fumble as he helped the Bucs get back to .500.
TAMPA, FL
Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
LINCOLN, NE
Derrick Henry Reveals Why He Went To The Injury Tent Sunday

Tennessee Titans fans got concerned when star running back Derrick Henry went to the tent during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Their fears were put to rest when Henry quickly returned to the game. He then confirmed during his press conference that he had to go to the bathroom.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL World Worried About Josh Allen After Sunday

NFL fans are starting to worry about Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen. Allen, arguably the frontrunner for NFL MVP during the start of the season, has looked pretty questionable over the Bills' past couple of games. The Bills star is both playing injured - he's battling an elbow injury...
The Spun

Look: Patrick Peterson Hinting At Another Kirk Cousins Video

Kirk Cousins showed off his abs and limited dance moves when celebrating shirtless on the Minnesota Vikings' team plane last weekend. In Week 10, the Vikings improved to 8-1 with an epic 33-30 overtime win over Buffalo Bills. Could the quarterback go even bigger after their biggest victory of the season?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

 https://thespun.com

