Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary SchoolMark Randall HavensFort Worth, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary School
A 37-year-old man is in jail after allegedly pointing an airsoft rifle at an elementary school in Fort Worth, Texas. Police spokesperson Buddy Calzada said a teacher from Rufino Mendoza Elementary School called 911 shortly before 6:30 a.m. after seeing the man point the gun at the school.
Man charged in Fort Worth road rage shooting
A man is behind bars in Fort Worth charged in a road rage shooting this week. Curtis Medrano has been captured and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with being a felon in possession of a firearm
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest kidnapping suspect after multi-city chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they arrested a kidnappings suspect Friday afternoon following a chase through multiple North Texas cities. Earlier on Friday, Arlington police issued a CLEAR Alert, an adult version of an Amber Alert, for 20-year-old Pryscilla Babauta. Arlington police said Babauta has been forced...
fox4news.com
2 Fort Worth police officers, stranded driver hurt in crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - Three people including two police officers were hurt in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Fort Worth. The two officers were helping three stranded drivers early Thursday morning on Interstate 35 near Berry Street. Their vehicles had been damaged by debris on the interstate. Police said another...
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor turns himself in to police
DALLAS - A capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor turned himself in to police on Friday. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force said Bryce Jones cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite hardware store. 20-year-old Bryce Jones and three other men are...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
Two Fort Worth police officers hurt in early morning crash
Two Fort Worth police officers were assisting three drivers who hit debris along 35W near Berry Street at around 1:30 this morning, when a driver hit a patrol car from behind.
Two women shot to death in Arlington, bodies found in a burning home
Two women are dead in Arlington both of them from gunshots. They were found in a burning home Thursday. A little past 5 p.m. a fire broke out at a home on Lynn Creek Driver near Sublett and Silo. After the fire was knocked down,
'They didn't even call 911': Daughter of 82-year-old Dallas hit-and-run victim wants suspects caught
DALLAS, Texas — The daughter of 82-year-old Kristine Kelly buried her mother Thursday alongside family as detectives with the Dallas Police Department continue to search for those responsible for her mother's death. Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband on Monday when she was struck...
2 women found fatally shot in house that was on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were found fatally shot in a house that was on fire. Arlington police say they were alerted about a possible suicidal person at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Shortly after that, a fire broke out at that persons home, located in the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. The Arlington Fire Department was able to put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. While first responders continued to search the home, they found a second woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on the official cause and manner of their deaths or what their relationship was. Police say they are not currently searching for any suspects.
Former Arlington police chief sends well wishes to officer shot in training exercise, reflects on similar incident from 20 years ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas police officer is out of the ICU and stable, after being shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school last weekend, officials say. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police said Sansom Park Police Officer Lina Mino, 29, was shot...
Dallas man indicted for deadly July 4 Hamilton Park shooting is on the run after cutting off ankle monitor
DALLAS — One of the four people indicted for capital murder in a deadly shooting on July 4, 2021, in a historic Dallas neighborhood has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, according to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force...
State agency issues suspensions after North Texas police officer shot during training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas police officer is still recovering after being shot in the face during a training exercise nearly a week ago. Now, a state agency has gotten involved and issued suspensions related to the training. Officer Lina Mino, 29, of the Sansom Park Police...
fox7austin.com
Seagoville, Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle
DALLAS - Police are searching for a suspect after pursuing a vehicle that traveled the wrong way down Dallas County highways at high speeds. Seagoville police say they received notice a stolen maroon pickup from a Dallas police helicopter at a convenience store on East Malloy Bridge Road. As police...
richardsonpolice.net
RPD News and Crime Alerts
On November 11, 2022, Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell was arrested in Commerce, TX, for a sexual assault that occurred on November 5, 2022, in Richardson, TX. Mitchell is currently in the Hunt County Jail and will be extradited to the Dallas County Jail. Previously released information:. On 11/05/22, patrol officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
'I will pray for you': Family member who lost relatives in crash faces suspect in court
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man charged in a deadly drunk driving crash that killed three people has been sentenced to 18 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. On Monday, Adan Hermosillo Garcia, 31, who agreed to a plea deal in August, faced his victims' family members as they delivered impact statements in the case.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
49K+
Followers
388
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0