U.S., Centrus Energy in pact to make next-generation nuclear fuel
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government and a unit of Centrus Energy Corp have a signed an agreement to start producing fuel expected to be used in next generation nuclear reactors after the process was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Energy said late on Thursday that...
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
Exodus of first-time buyers puts brakes on UK housing market
First-time buyers pulled back most from purchasing a home after the increase in mortgage costs following the mini-budget, according to a report showing a widespread slowdown in the property market. Figures from the property platform Rightmove show buyer demand fell 20% in October compared with a year ago, as house-hunters...
UK recruiters plan record pay rises but real wages lag inflation -CIPD
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British employers are planning the biggest pay hikes in a decade to fill roles but real-term wages will still grow more slowly than inflation, a survey showed on Monday.
International Beer Distribution Faces Effects of Mexican Drought
Here are two facts that, when taken together, could have a significant impact on the beverage industry. The first is that Mexico is the top-ranked nation when it comes to exporting beer. (The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United States are the next four.) The other is that parts of Mexico have faced drought conditions for much of the year.
China’s COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 12, including a record number of new daily cases in capital city Beijing, as well as in manufacturing hubs Guangzhou and Zhengzhou. The new cases come as industrial activity in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou has been disrupted by restrictions...
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually – CNBC Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. “He is unable to attend because…there are incidents in the United States and he must...
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
China’s Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia’s state pharma firms
JAKARTA (Reuters) – China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund INA will become investors in the Southeast Asian country’s state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday. Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma...
EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?
The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. The exchange, formerly one of the world’s largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been “unauthorized access” and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished. The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Here’s a look at the company’s collapse so far: WHY DID FTX GO BANKRUPT?
Delivery Hero heads for strongest weekly gain on record
LONDON (Reuters) – Delivery hero rallied on Friday, extending gains to head for a 30% gain this week, its strongest weekly rise on record, after the loss-making German takeaway food company delivered an upbeat growth outlook. Delivery Hero shares rose 11.3%, getting a lift from the broader stock market,...
Bank of England’s Tenreyro sees rates on hold, then falling in 2024
LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday that she expected the central bank would hold its key interest rate at 3% next year before cutting it in 2024, based on the BoE’s latest forecasts for the economy. “I would expect that Bank...
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
Persistent EU rifts seen delaying any approval of gas price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland on Friday threatened to block a new set of European Union steps to alleviate an acute energy crunch because they are angry that a gas price cap is not among detailed proposals, diplomats said. Persistent disagreements between the 27 EU countries...
Chile’s Empresas Copec posts 35.5% drop in Q3 net profit
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec on Friday posted a 35.5% decrease in its third-quarter net profit versus a year earlier, mainly driven by a drop in non-operating income. The company’s net profit stood at $474 million, while net revenue rose 19.7% to $7.9 billion. Earnings before interest,...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 million of shares in China’s BYD, filing shows
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.14 billion ($145.38 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares to 16.62% on Nov....
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) – More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The...
Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country’s banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. “It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank...
Trade and security on agenda for Xi visit to Saudi Arabia – Saudi minister
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Strengthening trade ties and regional security will be priorities in an upcoming visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Saturday. The visit, which two sources said was expected to take place...
