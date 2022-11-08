ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

4d ago

There would not have been an issue if Michigan's coaches had stopped the players from running into the tunnel. Harborough said himself the opposing team goes in the tunnel first and Michigan enters after they have cleared and in their locker room. These players took off and put themselves in the middle of a frustrated team that was already wound up and started talking more crap. We should be thankful something worse didn't happen and the Michigan players that put themselves in that dangerous situation should accept responsibility for starting it. Izzo is right on this one, especially when they just had issues the previous home game in the tunnel. Wonder who was in the tunnel talking smack that wasn't supposed to be in the tunnel that time? Why don't they name who started the previous skirmish in the tunnel? Maybe same players that started it with MSU? Sparty doesn't usually start things but he can knock you silly with that giant head.

Rick LeTarte
3d ago

Blown way put of proportion thanks again to media. Now witnesses are saying the UofM player started it? I don't condone that behavior either way. but this is all on UofM. Juwan hit another coach and nothing. Tunnel crap happens everywhere. Stop the whining Wolverines!

saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker addresses Michigan State's hot start to November

Mel Tucker is keeping Michigan State’s postseason bowl hypes alive after a 27-21 home win over Rutgers in Week 11. After starting the season 2-0, Michigan State lost 4 consecutive games to enter November with an overall record of 3-5. After the game, coach Tucker talked about his team’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

How Tom Izzo landed a historic 2023 recruiting class

Earlier today, all four of Michigan State's 2023 basketball commits sent in their National Letters of Intent, officially signing with the Spartans. As a result, Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo just inked the nation's #3 recruiting class. That's tied for the best finish for Izzo and the Spartans in the 12-year history of the 247Sports team rankings, sharing that honor with the vaunted 2016 signing class. This 2023 class is comprised of five-star PF/C Xavier Booker, four-star PG Jeremy Fears, four-star F Coen Carr, and four-star G/F Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga

Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska

Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska

What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
LINCOLN, NE
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University

Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Detroit News

Michigan basketball signs two four-star recruits for 2023 class

The Wolverines didn’t have to wait long for Papa Kante and George Washington III to make their commitments official. The Michigan men’s basketball program announced on Thursday, the second day of the weeklong early-signing period, that the two 2023 four-star prospects have inked their national letters of intent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
