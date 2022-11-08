There would not have been an issue if Michigan's coaches had stopped the players from running into the tunnel. Harborough said himself the opposing team goes in the tunnel first and Michigan enters after they have cleared and in their locker room. These players took off and put themselves in the middle of a frustrated team that was already wound up and started talking more crap. We should be thankful something worse didn't happen and the Michigan players that put themselves in that dangerous situation should accept responsibility for starting it. Izzo is right on this one, especially when they just had issues the previous home game in the tunnel. Wonder who was in the tunnel talking smack that wasn't supposed to be in the tunnel that time? Why don't they name who started the previous skirmish in the tunnel? Maybe same players that started it with MSU? Sparty doesn't usually start things but he can knock you silly with that giant head.
Blown way put of proportion thanks again to media. Now witnesses are saying the UofM player started it? I don't condone that behavior either way. but this is all on UofM. Juwan hit another coach and nothing. Tunnel crap happens everywhere. Stop the whining Wolverines!
