Views of the Total Lunar Eclipse

By Alan Taylor
 4 days ago

Last night, the moon passed through Earth’s shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse visible to people across parts of Asia, the Pacific Ocean, and North America. This “beaver blood moon” was the last total lunar eclipse until March 2025. The full moon in November is referred to as the “beaver moon” in North America, and an eclipsed moon appears dark red, or “bloody,” in Earth’s shadow. Gathered below are some of the many photos taken by observers of this celestial event.

The full blood moon caused by the lunar eclipse is framed by American flags blowing in a breeze on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on November 8, 2022. # J. David Ake / AP
A fire-twirler performs on Manly Beach as a lunar eclipse begins on November 8, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. # Brook Mitchell / Getty
This composite made from 10 images shows the progression of the moon moving into Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse above the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on November 8, 2022. # Joel Kowsky / NASA
The blood moon during a total lunar eclipse above Fish Creek, Australia, on November 8, 2022 # William West / AFP / Getty
Far beyond Christmas lights, Earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse seen from Caracas, Venezuela, early on November 8, 2022. # Matias Delacroix / AP
People gather to view the total lunar eclipse over the skies of Tokyo, Japan, on the roof of a high-rise building, on November 8, 2022. # Richard A. Brooks / AFP / Getty
The moon sets during a total lunar eclipse behind the Statue of Freedom on top of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, D.C., on November 8, 2022. # Stefani Reynolds / AFP / Getty
A total lunar eclipse, observed through trees in New York City, on November 8, 2022 # Islam Dogru / Anadolu Agency / Getty
Residents pose for a selfie during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, China, on November 8, 2022. # Ng Han Guan / AP
The eclipse is seen from the Bund Promenade in Shanghai, China, on November 8, 2022. # Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty
The blood moon appears in a still-blue sky in Beijing, China, on November 8, 2022. # Fred Lee / Getty
The eclipsed moon passes behind a monument in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, on November 8, 2022. # Antonio Ojeda / Agencia Press South / Getty
A view of the total lunar eclipse over Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 8, 2022 # Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency / Getty
A woman poses for a photo beneath the eclipsed moon in Beijing on November 8, 2022. # Ng Han Guan / AP

