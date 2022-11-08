ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police investigating after an 82-year-old man was killed in fatal crash in north Charlotte

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

An 82-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a Nov. 1 fatal crash in north Charlotte. Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.

William Victor Smith, 82, died in Novant Health Presbyterian hospital a day after the crash, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police statement Tuesday.

On Nov. 1 at approximately 7:18 a.m., Smith was pulling onto North Tryon Street from Bennett Street traveling east in his 1980 Chevy pick-up truck. David William Canter-McMillan, 48, was traveling south on North Tryon St. in his Hyundai pick-up, according to CMPD.

The Chevy pulled in front of the Hyundai, and the front of the Hyundai struck the left front of the truck, police said. The Chevrolet went off the road to the right and struck a utility pole.

Both drivers were hospitalized following the crash.

“Speed and impairment were not suspected for either driver, however, the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Matthew Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ .

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
