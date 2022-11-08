Man charged with arson after fire damaged Winnebago County Courthouse

ROCKFORD — Charges have been filed in connection with Saturday’s fire that damaged the old Winnebago County Courthouse, 403 Elm St., and spread to the existing courthouse building directly next door.

Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, is charged with aggravated arson, arson and criminal damage to state supported property.

According to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, the fire was determined to be incendiary in nature and began in a west exterior stairwell and extended into the basement of the courthouse.

One firefighter suffered a head injury while battling the blaze and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators viewed security video which showed a person walk out of the burning stairwell and then head west on Elm Street.

On Monday, a Winnebago County employee notified authorities that a person wearing the same clothing as the individual in the video was sleeping in the stairwell where the fire broke out.

Investigators determined that Wilkins was the person spotted in the video walking away from the fire in the stairwell.

Wilkins was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on no bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The fire did an estimated $200,000 damage.

The Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State St., will remain partially closed for the remainder of the week while court cases are rescheduled either virtually or in other locations.

Area residents are being asked to call the Winnebago County Circuit Clerk’s office at 815-319-4500 during regular business hours for help with court information.

Both the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St., and the Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center, 211 S. Court St., are open this week as scheduled.

