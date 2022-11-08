ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies' Payroll as MLB Free Agency Begins

A ton of money comes off Phillies' payroll as MLB free agency begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The five-day window preventing MLB free agents from signing with new teams ends Thursday, though there won't be the same sort of mad dash as in the NFL or NBA where top names come off the board in the first 48 hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: November 9

1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award. 1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs. 1937 -...
CBS Philly

MLB free agency: 2 things Phillies should do this offseason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shortly after the Philadelphia Phillies' season came to an end last Saturday, Bryce Harper held court with reporters in the Houston locker room. The Phillies' magical postseason had just ended with the Astros winning their second championship in six years and Harper still searching for his first World Series ring.Harper made a declaration that Phillies fans have heard before. The 2021 NL MVP expects the Phils to be busy this winter."This is going to be the same team next year with a couple more pieces I'd imagine," Harper told reporters. "Dave Dombrowski is our guy. John Middleton understands...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Trea Turner highlight reel

Trea Turner figures to be one of the most sought-after MLB free agents this offseason. The 30-year-old shortstop has been one of the best players in baseball both at his position and by and large over his eight-year career. He’ll command a lot of money and probably for good reason.

