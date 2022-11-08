Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
How Microsoft finally landed helicopters and gliders for Flight Simulator
Today is a big day for Microsoft Flight Simulator fans, as helicopters and gliders finally take to the skies in the 40th Anniversary Edition of the game. While these two new ways to fly are highly requested additions, it has taken extraordinary attention to detail and craft from French studio Asobo to make helicopters and gliders a reality in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
The Verge
Google’s rolling out a Nest Wifi Pro update to fix slow internet speeds
Google says it’s rolling out a software update for the new Nest Wifi Pro early next week to address the slow internet speeds experienced by some users. In a statement to The Verge, Sanjay Noronha, Google Nest Wifi’s product lead, says the company’s “currently investigating reports of a small number of users experiencing reduced internet speeds on Nest Wifi Pro routers,” and that its “teams are working to roll out a fix.”
The Verge
How to download an archive of your Twitter data
These days, there seems to be an almost daily upheavals at Twitter. You may be thinking about leaving the social network, or you may be determined to stay and see what happens. In either case, when an online app is experiencing that kind of sturm und drang, it’s usually a good idea to back up your data — just in case. In Twitter’s case, that means downloading an archive of your data.
The Verge
Disney is preparing to cut jobs, according to leaked memo from CEO
Disney CEO Bob Chapek is predicting “some staff reductions” once the company reviews its spending, according to a leaked memo published by CNBC. The company will also reportedly freeze most hiring, only bringing on new employees for “the most critical, business-driving positions.”. If Disney does end up...
Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content. But many of those content watchdogs have now headed out the door, first when Twitter fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and now as it moves to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs. Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year, was one of a number of contractors who said they were terminated Saturday. She said she’s concerned that there’s going to be an increase in abuse on Twitter with the number of workers leaving.
The Verge
How are these fake Roblox and Ohio governor Twitter accounts still up?
Over the past few days, Twitter has seemingly been doing everything in its power to stop a wave of verified accounts impersonating brands and public figures — including pausing the Twitter Blue signups that allow them to pop up in the first place, and bringing the “Official” grey check marks that were previously announced and then canned by Elon Musk.
The Verge
As FTX sinks, other crypto exchanges are showing their coins
As FTX, formerly the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, files for bankruptcy and halts withdrawals, other exchanges are working hard to assure customers that they won’t be meeting the same fate. Binance, Crypto.com, and others have started releasing partial looks at their books, while Coinbase executives are on a media tour telling investors that it’s safe to store money with their company.
The Verge
The 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is revisiting its best price at Best Buy
Even with just two weeks left until Black Friday, our post today proves that there’s always room for more deals. We’ve rolled out a pretty healthy spread of sales today, but there’s way more to show than what we’ve featured here. To make sure you don’t miss out, make sure to check out our early Black Friday deals pages, subscribe to our newsletter, and follow @VergeDeals on Twitter (it’s really us, we swear).
The Verge
Elon Musk details his plan to turn Twitter into a bank
Elon Musk seems intent on turning Twitter into a bank, complete with what he describes as a “high-yield money market account,” debit cards, checks, and loans. He described his plans during a last-minute meeting with staff today, and you can read a full transcript of that here. Musk...
The Verge
Meta Quest Pro review: get me out of here
Mark Zuckerberg is betting the entire future of his company on the metaverse. He renamed Facebook to Meta last year, and so far this year, he’s spent $10 billion on Reality Labs, Meta’s AR and VR development group. Reality Labs was not cut particularly hard in Meta’s huge layoffs this week, even in the face of pressure to reduce the investment and focus on the core advertising business.
The Verge
Twitter reportedly cut thousands of contractors without warning
Twitter eliminated a large number of contract employees on Saturday, affecting anywhere from 4,400 to 5,500 workers, according to Platformer’s Casey Newton. As noted by Platformer and confirmed by other reports from Axios and CNBC, most contract employees didn’t receive any notice that they’ve been terminated and only found out after losing access to the company’s email and internal communications systems.
The Verge
Twitter reactivated the ‘Official’ gray check for accounts that are actually verified
Okay, so Twitter broke its own verification system by making the blue check — previously a signal that the account had provided information about its owner’s identity — available for purchase. Yesterday, which is approximately a month ago in Elon Musk time, a solution rolled out: gray checks that indicated that the account was official. By the end of the day, those checks had been rolled back.
The Verge
Tesla opens up its charging connector in a bid to become the North American standard
Tesla is opening up its charging system, but not in the way that helps people who own electric vehicles that aren’t Teslas. The automaker is renaming its Tesla connector the “North American Charging Standard” (NACS) and is pitting it against the current CCS combo charging standard. CCS is the agreed-upon standard that every manufacturer selling in North America has adopted for DC fast charging.
The Verge
Elon Musk’s lawyer: Twitter employees aren’t personally at risk over its liabilities to the FTC
Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro, who worked for months arguing Musk should be allowed to break his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, is now reassuring Twitter employees that they will not be personally liable if the company violates a 20-year FTC consent decree, according to an email obtained by The Verge.
The Verge
How to disable fertility tracking features in iOS
When Apple first launched Cycle Tracking for periods in its Health app, the feature was fairly basic. It didn’t do much besides let you log your period — and even then, you couldn’t log factors like pregnancy or birth control. However, the company recently added advanced features that can help retroactively identify when a person ovulates and detect cycle deviations.
The Verge
Crypto.com sent $400 million to the wrong recipient, but got it back this time
Crypto.com just admitted to making another very large and concerning clerical error: it mistakenly sent 320,000 in Ethereum (~$416 million USD) to another cryptocurrency exchange, called Gate.io, about three weeks ago (via Web3 Is Going Just Great). In a post on Twitter, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says the company was supposed to send the crypto to one of its cold, or offline, wallets, but accidentally sent it to a “whitelisted” address belonging to its corporate account at Gate.io.
The Verge
Apple’s new entry-level iPad is on sale for the first time for $50 off
The new iPad is just over two weeks old, but it’s already getting a nice little discount that makes it feel much more price-appropriate. Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is on sale for $399 at B&H Photo in its base 64GB configuration with Wi-Fi. While this new model comes in four different colors, B&H’s $50 discount is only on the blue one — at least, until November 13th at 11:59PM ET when this deal is set to expire (if it doesn’t sell out first).
The Verge
LG C2 OLED TV review: you can’t go wrong
LG’s C2 OLED is a truly impressive 4K TV that provides impeccable picture quality and best-in-class gaming performance. Even though the higher-tier and more expensive G2 is LG’s flagship and offers a brighter display, the C2 is easier on your wallet and still delivers a viewing experience that can wow anyone sitting in your living room.
Comments / 0